Keene State College is stepping up the COVID-19 safety protocols after a surge in positive cases was found among students living off campus.
The school is also having students who live off- campus attend classes remotely for at least the next two to three weeks.
College spokesperson Kelly Ricaurte said the recent uptick of positive cases is not coming from the on-campus student population.
“Data clearly show that our on-campus buildings, including our on-campus residence halls and classrooms, are safe and not the source of spread,” Ricaurte said.
The college tests all students twice a week, and the most recent set of results for the week ending on Feb. 28 shows an uptick. The college is identifying particular off-campus houses where clusters of positive cases have been tracked, and asking all the students in those houses to quarantine.
The results indicate students gathered in off campus housing in large numbers soon after the winter semester started.
Keene State officials are also urging off-campus students to make good decisions during the pandemic.
“Your decisions have a direct impact on whether or not we can stay together in person all semester,” President Melinda Treadwell and Interim Provost Ockle Johnson said in an email sent out to students.
The college tests all students who take classes at the campus, as well as all staff, once a week. The most recent test results found 40 positive cases among the students, and two among faculty and staff. That is a positivity rate of slightly more than one percent, as Keene State administers more than 4,000 tests per week.
The city of Keene and Cheshire County remain at the low end of positive cases. The city had 59 positive cases and the county had 139 for the same week.
The school’s mandatory mask wearing is now being enhanced to include the requirement that students and staff wear a surgical mask or better while in classrooms, said Ricaurte.
“Keene State is supplying surgical masks to students, and students are encouraged to double-mask using a cloth mask over a surgical mask,” she said.