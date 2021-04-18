Keene State College has asked the state to help cover part of the $5 million the school has spent testing students and staff for COVID-19.
Kelly Ricaurte, director of strategic communications and community relations at Keene State, said at least some of the money will come from the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery.
“Some of the cost will be covered by GOFERR,” Ricaurte said. “We don’t have the figure at this point.”
Keene State has administered more than 44,000 COVID-19 tests since Jan. 1, following 45,000 in the fall term.
The school has required weekly tests for students attending classes and participating in other on-campus activities throughout this academic year.
The school has avoided any large-scale outbreaks of COVID-19 on campus after delaying the start of the spring semester in expectation of a surge in cases.
Keene State President Melinda Treadwell has said the school plans a full return to in-person classes and campus events for the fall term.