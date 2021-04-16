Keene State College is looking to the state to help cover part of the $5 million in costs the school has incurred from testing students and staff for COVID-19.
Kelly Ricaurte, director of Strategic Communications and Community Relations at Keene State, said at least some of the money will come from the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery.
“Some of the cost will be covered by GOFERR,” Ricaurte said. “We don’t have the figure at this point.”
Keene State has issued more than 44,000 COVID-19 tests since Jan. 1, and another 45,000 in the fall term. The school has required weekly tests for students engaging in classes and other on campus activities throughout this academic year.
The school has been able to avoid any large-scale outbreaks of the illness on campus after delaying the start of the spring semester to account for a surge in cases.
Keene State President Melinda Treadwell has said the school is planning a full return to in-person classes and campus events for the fall term.