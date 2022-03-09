KEENE — Keene State College has named University of San Diego professor Kate DeConinck as the new director of the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies.
DeConinck is a trained anthropologist of religion with expertise in religion in the wake of mass tragedies. She will step into the role officially in July, Keene State College Provost James Beeby said in a recent email to the college community.
DeConinck has worked for the past six years at the University of San Diego offering courses on the Holocaust and related topics through the university’s Department of Theology and Religious Studies.
She has also served as co-chair of the Teaching Religion Unit of the American Academy of Religion and as a co-director of the university’s Urgent Challenges Collective, an initiative that supports research, teaching, and advocacy on the issue of homelessness, according to Beeby.
“Between 2011 and 2014, DeConinck conducted ethnographic fieldwork at sites of 9/11 remembrance in New York City, spending time at local museums, religious houses of worship, and commemorative ceremonies. Her first major study illuminated the significances of storytelling, walking, and memorialization for docents at the 9/11 Tribute Center,” the Cohen Center said in an announcement Thursday.
DeConinck worked from 2007 to 2010 as a research associate for the Pluralism Project at Harvard University, which studies religious diversity and interfaith relationships in the United States. She went on to earn her doctorate in religion and society from Harvard in 2015.
“I believe Kate brings the necessary skills as a servant leader that will work well with all constituency groups on campus, throughout the community, and indeed across the region and the state to make the world a better place,” Beeby said in a statement.
“She is exactly what we need at this juncture,” Beeby added. “I am excited to work with Kate as we move forward here at the College and do good work for the betterment of society. This is a wonderful hire for us and an amazing opportunity for Dr. Kate DeConinck.”
DeConinck is replacing Peter McBride, who left Keene State to return to his native Ireland. The role was previously held by Hank Knight from 2007 until his retirement in 2019.
The Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, “through its Coordinator of Educational Outreach, provides workshops to teachers and students, as well as to administrators, law enforcement agencies, and others,” Interim Director Celia Rabinowitz said in the announcement.
Rabinowitz is dean of the college’s Mason Library.
In the center’s announcement Thursday naming DeConinck as the center’s new director, Rabinowitz said, “the Center collaborates with other departments and offices in helping to foster dialogue around issues of discrimination, the legacy of the Holocaust, and genocide awareness.”
DeConinck said in the announcement she is thrilled to be joining the Keene State community in this role because she believes “this is a crucial time to be engaging campus and community members in dialogue about the motivations that drive hatred and genocide, the realities of anti-Semitism today, and the importance of civic responsibility.”