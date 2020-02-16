KEENE — Keene State College and River Valley Community College continue to combine efforts to try to make the college dream an affordable reality for many in the region.
Keene State President Melinda Treadwell and River Valley President Alfred Williams said during a joint interview that the two schools are finding ways to improve their offerings.
“We have two really good institutions, we have two systems that do really good things,” Treadwell said.
River Valley moved into space at Keene State last year after the community college’s satellite Keene branch outgrew its Washington Street building. River Valley has its main campus in Claremont, a smaller branch in Lebanon and the Keene branch, Williams said.
While Keene State has around 3,500 students enrolled, River Valley has about 750 per semester at its three campuses. About 150 of those students are in Keene, Williams said.
When Treadwell and Williams started talking, they realized they could work together to offer students an accessible pathway to an education. River Valley’s Keene’s branch offers nursing programs and a liberal arts program, both of which could transfer to Keene State. Both Treadwell and Williams understood the potential for the students.
While a four-year Keene State education is increasingly seen as a great value for graduates, Treadwell said, not every potential student is able to afford that education track. Partnering with River Valley will give students the chance to get a more affordable degree.
Williams said River Valley graduates tend to do well in their career fields, but run into limitations because they did not have access to a four-year program. Having the opportunity to make the transition to Keene State could be a big benefit for the River Valley community as well as the state, he said.
“When we look at the demographics, we know we need people to stay in-state and we know that River Valley graduates stay in-state,” Williams said. “But they need that bachelor’s degree to get to the next stage in their career.”
“Between our partnership, we have incredibly high quality programs and they’re at a price that New Hampshire residents should look to us,” Treadwell said.