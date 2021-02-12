Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell is being honored for her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by the New Hampshire Business Review.
The NHBR announced Treadwell is the recipient of an Outstanding Women in Business award for her leadership in the face of the pandemic. She was nominated by the City of Keene’s emergency management team, Cheshire Medical Center CEO Dr. Don Caruso, and faculty and staff members.
“Leading an organization during a pandemic requires an incredible leader whose skills need to be second to none,” Caruso said. “Balancing economics and safety are of utmost importance and the strength of its leader is critical to organizational success.”
Keene State students are set to return to campus following the long winter break in which classes were conducted remotely to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Treadwell oversaw the reopening of in-person classes this fall. The college has also experienced layoffs as it tries to navigate the economics of the pandemic.
“She has been known to say ‘it’s about making a difference’. She is an advocate for women by her example and her dedication to that statement,” Caruso said.
As Treadwell is being honored, two African American Keene State students are planning a protest for Saturday. Ndeye Khady Badiane, 23, and Tyler Clavelle, 23, were both arrested at the school on March 16, while Badiane was supposed to be isolated for COVID-19 symptoms. They claim they were victims of police violence, racism and transphobia.
The pair were arrested after campus security were called for a report of marijuana being smoked in a door, and Clavelle, who identifies as non-binary, was ordered to stay out of the women’s bathrooms.
Badiane is charged with simple assault and resisting arrest, and Clavelle is charged with resisting arrest and criminal trespassing, according to court records. They have trials scheduled in the Keene District Court on Feb. 18. They are currently hosting a Go Fund Me campaign to cover their attorney fees.
Treadwell announced this week that the school is creating a new position that reports directly to her office to identify what the school needs to do to counter biases on campus. The person serving in the new position will be tasked with identifying clear responsibilities and accountabilities for campus response to bias, harassment, or sexual violence reporting from faculty, staff, or students, according to Treadwell.