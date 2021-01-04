Keene’s Monadnock Waldorf School is closing at the end of the school year after years of decline in enrollment and tuition payments, said Nell Wiener, head of programs for the 40-year-old school.
“Over eight-plus years we have seen a slow but steady decline in enrollment; at the same time, the median tuition paid per student has also trended steadily downward as the tuition assistance required for families to be able to attend our school has increased,” Wiener said.
The small private school offers education for preschool through eight grade, with tuition coming in at a little more than $13,000 per year.
“It is conceivable we’d have decided we could tough it out another year; it is also very possible we would have made the difficult decision to close even without Gathering Waters starting up,” Wiener said of a new public charter school using the Waldorf education model.
Gathering Waters Charter School in Keene, approved by the state to open next year, was started by Monadnock Waldorf School parents. The public school will have no tuition fees.
Gabrielle Schuerman, head of the Gathering Waters board, declined to comment on Monadnock’ Waldorf School's closure.
Wiener said her school was already considering closing even before Gathering Waters became a factor.
She said the school takes heart in knowing that Gathering Waters will continue the Waldorf tradition in the region.
“Ultimately, we are heartened to know that in the wake of our closure, Waldorf education will remain available and accessible to families in Keene and beyond,” Wiener said.
Monadnock Waldorf closed down its high school program in 2018 after staff retirements forced it to end the program.
Waldorf education emphasizes experiential learning and was developed in the early 20th century by Austrian scientist and philosopher Rudolf Steiner.