NORTH CONWAY — In a “Plan B” that makes the original look downright boring, Kennett High School’s Class of 2020 will graduate June 13 at the 2,000-foot summit of Cranmore Mountain.
Kennett Principal Kevin Carpenter said Thursday the mountaintop commencement idea started out as a half-joking solution to the need to practice social distancing during the ceremony. But Carpenter called Ben Wilcox, a Kennett alum who also happens to be president and general manager of the Cranmore Mountain Resort.
“Ben said ‘Let me ask the owners’” – Brian Fairbank and his son Tyler — “and they green-lit it,” said Carpenter.
Traditionally, the commencement exercise is held on the football field at Kennett’s Gary Millen Stadium.
Located just a few miles north of the school, Cranmore is the “home” mountain” of the high school’s ski teams, said Carpenter.
Each of the up to 172 members of the Class of 2020, as well as of the Eagle Academy after-school program, has a choice. They can take the lift to the summit, or be presented a diploma at the base of Cranmore’s Skimobile Express Quad Chair.
Students who want to go to the summit with their families will be called alphabetically, said Carpenter. The ride up, diploma presentation with photo opportunities and ride down is expected to take about 30 minutes per student, he said.
He said students are working on a soundtrack for the commencement and that there is also interest in a post-graduation car parade through Conway.
“Cranmore’s been amazing,” Carpenter summed up, “and we can’t thank them enough.”
He said if there’s inclement weather on June 13, the daylong event will be held at Cranmore the next day, Sunday the 14th.
“Everybody’s ecstatic about this,” said Carpenter.
Becca Deschenes, Cranmore’s director of marketing, said the resort is happy to be working with the school.
“How cool is it to live in a ski town and graduate at the top of a mountain, by chairlift? It will be a memorable day for sure,” Deschenes said in an e-mail Thursday.