CONWAY – If getting through four years of high school can be compared to climbing a mountain, then the Kennett High School senior class reached the summit in style Saturday.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, members of the Class of 2020 were denied a traditional graduation ceremony. But thanks to the creativity and generosity of the Mount Washington Valley community, they celebrated a graduation unlike any the state has seen, receiving their diplomas atop Mount Cranmore, forever setting the bar for commencement cool.
If not for the pandemic and its social-distancing guidelines, Kennett, located a couple miles south of Cranmore, would have held its graduation at the school.
When it became obvious that the commencement exercise couldn't happen this year, Kennett Principal Kevin Carpenter reached out to Cranmore General Manager Ben Wilcox, himself a Kennett grad. Wilcox immediately agreed to host the event.
At around 9 a.m. Saturday, the graduates and their family members started boarding the quad lift for a 10-minute ascent to the 2,000-foot summit of Mount Cranmore.
Upon arriving, the soon-to-be graduates posed for photos and received their diplomas from SAU 9 officials. Earlier, students who could not or chose not to go to the summit were presented diplomas outside the Cranmore base area.
Ryan Drew, 18, of Intervale, the first Kennett Eagle to get his diploma at the summit, pronounced the experience to be “one of a kind,” something he was certain would lift spirits in the Mount Washington Valley.
Carpenter said Kennett wanted to give the graduates a personal -- and live, not virtual -- graduation. He was ecstatic about Saturday's weather, a mix of sunshine and fair-weather clouds with temperatures in the 60s.
“We’re psyched for the kids to do this,” he said, adding that Saturday was “a great day for our community.”
Kadie Wilson, SAU 9 assistant superintendent of SAU 9, said it took many volunteers to make the graduation happen.
Wilson, who helped coordinate the flow of students and guests up and down Cranmore Mountain, said she had heard that other ski resorts are following the Kennett/Cranmore model. Wilcox confirmed last week that he had spoken with staff at the Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood, Calif., who, after reading about what Cranmore had planned, hosted a graduation for a school near them.
“They said ‘Thanks for the idea,” Wilcox said. More recently he was called by a ski-resort manager in British Columbia who wanted to learn more about what Cranmore had done.
A mountain-top graduation is “very conducive to social distancing,” said Wilcox, a member of the KHS Class of 1982.
“I just feel for the kids because so much was taken away from them” this year, he said.
Despite the challenges they faced their final year, the Class of 2020 will be able to look back, said Wilcox, and say, “Look at this, we graduated from the top of a mountain.”