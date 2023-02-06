Kid governor
At center, from left: Incoming NH Kid Governor Haydin Simmons and outgoing NH Kid Governor Charlotte Cotti sing with the fifth graders at Pollard Elementary School during the inauguration. Cotti, of Sandown, graduated from the school, and Simmons attends the school.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

CONCORD

P oised and confident as she stood at the podium inside the House Chamber, 11-year-old Haydin Simmons told hundreds of her classmates that she wants to make sure no one goes hungry.

Kid governor: Secretary of State David M. Scanlon
Secretary of State David M. Scanlon, right, congratulates Haydin Simmons of Plaistow’s Pollard School after certifying her election as 2023 NH’s Kid Governor. She is flanked by her parents, Jennifer Simmons, left, and Erica LeMire.
Kid governor: Current and former kid governors
Incoming NH Kid Governor Haydin Simmons and her predecessor, 2022 Kid Governor Charlotte Cotti, sing with the fifth graders from Pollard Elementary School in Plaistow during Monday’s inauguration at the State House. Simmons attends the school, and Cotti, of Sandown, is a graduate.
Kid governor: In the office
Gov. Chris Sununu shows his veto pen and tells the story behind it while visiting with the 2023 Kid Governor and some of the Kid Executive Councilors in his office Monday. To Sununu’s left are Sierra Boulanger, Emily Parent, Jordan Sseguya, Kid Governor Haydin Simmons and Andrew Swanson.
Kid governor: Simmons and Sununu
Gov. Chris Sununu stands aside as 2023 Kid Governor Haydin Simmons tries the governor’s desk on for size on Monday at the State House. Sununu gave Simmons and the members of the Kid Executive Council a tour of the corner office, pointing out highlights including his vintage Apple computer, which he proudly noted still runs.
Monday, February 06, 2023
