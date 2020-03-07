DURHAM — Kids are invited to write and illustrate any kind of original story — poetry, prose or nonfiction — for the annual NHPBS Kids Writers Contest.
The contest is open to children in kindergarten through grade five.
NHPBS says the contest is part of its commitment to promoting literacy and a love of reading, writing and creative expression in children.
Contest rules, entry forms and tips for writing a winning story can all be found at nhpbs.org/kidswrite; the deadline to submit stories is March 31.
A panel of local judges will select first-, second- and third-place winners in April. All the stories submitted will be posted on the contest website.
Nearly 20,000 students have participated in the contest since 1994, and 10 children from the state have been recognized for their work with national awards.
To ask questions about the contest, call 868-4455 or email Susan Adams at sadams@nhpbs.org.