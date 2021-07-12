Robert Kleiman has been hired as the new principal for Manchester School of Technology, officials announced Monday.
According to information supplied by the Manchester school district, Kleiman comes to the Queen City from the Boston Public Schools.
He has 37 years of experience in both urban and rural educational settings, having served in a wide variety of roles in his career including teacher, operational leader of high schools, assistant principal and academy director at a career and technical education school.
"I am excited about working with the students and staff at MST, as well as with all of the community stakeholders,” Kleiman said in a statement. “It’s my hope that we can build upon the strong teaching and learning and give the students what they need to succeed in college and career."
“Mr. Kleiman comes to us with a rich, diverse educational background, which was the perfect fit for MST,” said Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt in a statement. “He has quickly begun to acquaint himself with the school, district and community -- I hope everyone will join us in welcoming him to Manchester.”
Kleiman replaces Karen Hannigan-Machado, who retired at the end of the school year.
Kleiman joins MST as school officials begin to debate the merits of a proposal to replace Manchester’s three traditional high schools with a newly constructed building.
Goldhardt presented his recommendation to close Central, West and Memorial high schools back in May. The plan includes expanding Manchester School of Technology by repurposing Memorial into a new Manchester Career and Technology School, and renovating most elementary schools over the next decade.
The district expects to begin holding feedback sessions on the recommendations in August and September.