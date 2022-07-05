KEENE -- A phone app dreamed up by a Keene State College professor and a world-renowned concert pianist to improve speech and ultimately communication for those on the autism spectrum has recently received a U.S. patent.
SpeechMatch provides data on progress and allows users to customize their experiences by inputting their own phrases with the built-in library of phrases.
Professor Larry Welkowitz, chair of psychology at Keene State College, and pianist Robert Taub created SpeechMatch to provide “immediate visual feedback on matching key elements of conversational speech for improved social interaction.”
The partnership began more than 10 years ago, Welkowitz said in an interview.
“Speechmatch is an application for iPhone or for iPad and it helps teach people how to match patterns of sounds in conversation,” Welkowtiz said.
Welkowtiz said while a lot of research in the field has been directed toward early intervention and teaching those on the autism spectrum how to better read facial expressions, while in conversation, “pitch, rhythm and volume is very much a neglected area.”
Welkowitz said, “people on the autism spectrum tend to speak at you instead of with you,” which inhibits their social interactions.
“We can really help people on the spectrum engage people, have more friends and more of a special network if we teach them these skills,” Welkowtiz said. “My goal is not to make them sound like me. I just want to sensitize them to the idea that how they speak matters.”
Welkowtiz said he reached out to Taub for help with the project because he had already made strides in creating technology to help people learn music in a similar way SpeechMatch works.
Taub headed the company that developed some of the audio processing software that was used in Guitar Hero. He is also the music director of the Arts Institute at Plymouth University in the United Kingdom.
“I had an idea to help people learn music, using software to empower them to be able to hear what they see and see what they hear,” Taub said in an interview. “If you get stuck reading the notes simply, with your smartphone, take a picture of it and then you can hear it.”
SpeechMatch works in a similar way, the duo says, giving the user feedback on the rhythm and volume of the conversation they are trying to match.
“When you’re speaking there’s a natural ebb and flow and not only in rhythm and volume but also in emotional content,” Taub said. “SpeechMatch has that immediate feedback both visually and in scoring to get you to as close as being on track as possible.”
The app is excellent for people on the spectrum and speech therapy, Taub said. SpeechMatch was released two years ago. They continue to work on improvements and so far clinical studies have demonstrated statistically significant improvement in conversational speech.
“Doing good things is what it’s all about so I’m very pleased that Larry and I are collaborating on this and helping lots of people.”
According to Welkowtiz, SpeechMatch was the basis of research funded by INBRE-NH (Innovative Biomedical Research Excellence) administered by Dartmouth Medical Center and the National Institute of Health (NIH).
The studies showed the app does help individuals with diagnosed autism spectrum disorders improve conversational speech.
“We can see that in a pretty short time, within a few weeks, people on the spectrum can do the match and they improve their percentage match significantly,” Welkowtiz said.
Both Welkowtiz and Taub said that in playing around with SpeechMatch they have discovered that the app can also help people attempting to tackle the rhythm and sound of a new language and they plan to explore that technology in the future.
SpeechMatch is available in the Apple Store for downloading to iPhones and iPads.