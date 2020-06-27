LACONIA – Brianna Bergeron turned some heads at commencement exercises at Lakes Region Community College when she arrived in style for her drive-thru graduation in a jet-black stretch limousine filled with family.
Bergeron, of Berlin, earned an associate’s degree in liberal arts and will be attending Keene State College this fall to pursue her bachelor’s.
Their new diplomas will take many members of the LRCC Class of 2020 into frontline professions in nursing and fire science, while others plan to enter four-year institutions in September. LRCC has compacts that offer significant financial incentive for students who transfer to Colby-Sawyer College, UNH, Plymouth State and New England College.
While 112 students completed their course of studies at LRCC this year, ranging from accounting to fine arts, just about half were able to attend Saturday’s graduation at the college’s campus atop Prescott Hill.
Patrick Cate, vice president of Academic and Student Affairs, announced that Troya Howland, who earned an associate’s degree in nursing, and Mark Backus who earned an associate’s degree in liberal arts, had been named co-students of the year.
“We know that this is not the way that you envisioned celebrating your senior year at LRCC. I don’t think anyone could have predicted that we would be standing here, you in your vehicles conducting a drive-thru graduation,” college President Dr. Larissa Baia, told the soon-to-be graduates.
She praised the class for its tenacity and said the lessons they learned as a result of the pandemic will serve them well in the future.
“You kept your head down in spite of all the challenges in front of you and focused your attention on the end goal. You helped each other complete spring semester assignments, you made sure fellow students had the tools they needed, checked on neighbors and made sure they were fed and taken care of, you brought to our attention students that needed help and you trusted us to make decisions that would get you to this finish line. You persevered!”
She cited their selflessness, the camaraderie, and the commitment to improving communities and the activism for social justice she has witnesses from students in recent months as reasons for her to look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm.
“You are the nurses and firefighters/EMTs who will be on the front lines of the fight against this pandemic — health care heroes who are willing to sacrifice your own well being for those of others. You could have turned away from the challenges and risks of your chosen profession, but instead you are facing them head on.”
Baia told the audience the graduates are also small business owners, chefs, automotive technicians, electricians and machinists who will continue to innovate and provide products and services that keep the economy prosperous.
“You are the teachers, artists, social service providers and the scientists who will drive creativity, ensuring that we have the tools and the knowledge base to not only overcome this pandemic, but also enact the changes necessary to prepare ourselves for similar challenges in the future,” she said.
The Class of 2020’s commitment to perseverance, Baia said, was made clear to her when she had the opportunity on Thursday to present this year’s valedictorian, Stephen Brackett, his diploma at his place of work at Rochester Toyota.
Scheduled to graduate Saturday with high honors, Brackett wanted to attend the commencement but had already made a commitment to his employer.
“His integrity and dedication are what makes me not only proud but hopeful that you have the tools and preparation to tackle what lies ahead,” she told the graduates.
She urged them not to give in to complacency or the fallacy that their voice doesn’t matter.
“Class of 2020 we need your grit, your dedication, your passion to inspire us to build bridges, to heal divisions and push for changes that will improve our communities. This is your moment Class of 2020. Go seize it!.”