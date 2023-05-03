An outside law firm hired by Manchester schools has met with officials from two unions, conferred with lawyers and spoken with Mayor Joyce Craig about Christopher MacDonald, the elementary school principal on an unexplained leave for six months now.
The information is contained in a $10,600 invoice from Drummond Woodsum, the Portland, Maine, law firm hired by the Manchester School District in the wake of MacDonald's suspension last October.
The invoice, which includes some key redactions, gives no clear-cut idea of what prompted his removal. But given the meetings, the 41 hours invested in the case so far and some key wording ("extensive preparation REDACTION; meeting with client"), it appears the case is headed toward some kind of an adversarial hearing.
The Manchester School District released an invoice of the hourly billings this week in response to a public records request by the New Hampshire Union Leader.
The district continues to withhold documents that would shed light on reasons for MacDonald's status, citing the "pending nature" of the case.
He has been on leave since October and continues to collect a paycheck. MacDonald has had jobs as principal and assistant principal in several elementary schools, and was named principal of Parker-Varney for only three months before he went on leave.
His mother, Lizabeth MacDonald, is the principal at Weston Elementary School.
Early billings show the lawyer meeting or holding conversations with Superintendent Jennifer Gillis, Craig, the Teamsters union (which represents school principals), and the Manchester teachers union.
Neither Craig nor the Teamsters returned messages seeking information about the case.
Any meeting with the Manchester teachers' union would have been to discuss teachers who may have information to provide, said Sue Hannan, president of the Manchester Education Association.
"We kind of got a few hints here and there that this was bigger than being out for a few weeks or a few months," Hannan said.
She since learned about the circumstances, but would not discuss them, citing the sensitive timing.
Usually in Manchester, the termination of a teacher or principal starts with a paid leave and takes months of investigation. Under terms of the principals' union contract, a termination decision by the superintendent can be appealed to the Manchester school board and then an arbitrator.
Another person contacted by the lawyer was Laconia attorney Naomi Butterfield. In an email, she told the Union Leader she is the conflicts counsel for the school board "if needed for hearing if there is one." She said she had no information to share.
Beginning in February, the Drummond Woodsum attorney assigned to the case, Matthew Upton, spent more time on the case: five hours one day reviewing all documents, consulting with a fellow attorney in the firm and calling the school district's lawyer.
During the following two weeks, he spent 17 hours, including "additional preparation," "extensive preparation," meeting with Gillis, consulting other attorneys and researching the Right-to-Know Law after the Union Leader requested documents relating to MacDonald.
According to school district spokesman Andrew Toland, no public meetings or hearings have been scheduled regarding MacDonald. MacDonald continues to be paid, Toland said.
Meanwhile, Andrew Simms continues as acting principal at Parker-Varney, a school of about 370 students on the West Side.
"He has done a phenomenal job of stepping up and being the principal and just doing the job and building cohesion," Hannan said.
