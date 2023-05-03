An outside law firm hired by Manchester schools has met with officials from two unions, conferred with lawyers and spoken with Mayor Joyce Craig about Christopher MacDonald, the elementary school principal on an unexplained leave for six months now.

The information is contained in a $10,600 invoice from Drummond Woodsum, the Portland, Maine, law firm hired by the Manchester School District in the wake of MacDonald's suspension last October.

Download PDF Legal bill regarding MacDonald

Tags

Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Tuesday, May 02, 2023