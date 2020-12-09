Just over a week after legislators were sworn in, the new Republican majority is poised to accept the first piece of a $46 million grant for New Hampshire's charter schools, which the old Democratic majority declined and delayed for more than a year.
Rep. Kenneth Weyler, the new chair of the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee, said the committee will vote on accepting the first year of funding — just over $10 million — at the committee's first meeting, on Friday.
The Department of Education has already decided to award $1.5 million to five schools:
- Heartwood Public Charter School, a Lancaster school that will eventually serve up to 108 students in kindergarten through eighth grade
- Kreiva Academy Public Charter School, a Manchester school with 121 students in kindergarten through eighth grade as of fall 2019
- Northeast Woodlands Public Charter School, a Conway school that opened this fall
- Spark Charter Academy of Advanced Technologies, a high school in Manchester with 26 students as of fall 2019
- Windham Academy Public Charter School, a school of 167 students in kindergarten through eighth grade
A sixth school, Gathering Waters Chartered Public School in Keene, could be eligible for $1.5 million if the state Board of Education approves its charter.
North Country Charter Academy, with locations in Lancaster and Littleton, will apply for a $1.2 million grant to open a third location, and the Academy of Science and Design in Nashua hopes for a $1.2 million grant to open a second school.
The $46 million, to be distributed over five years, will fund 20 more grants of up to $600,000 each and two full-time administrators in the state Department of Education to oversee the grant.
"We've had schools waiting for this money for over a year, and it's been held up for partisan reasons," said Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley in a statement Wednesday. "With the disruption from COVID, parents are looking for new ways to provide the best education for their children. This grant will open up options and give our successful public charter schools the ability to expand their programs."
"Who knows what will happen if Trump is not reelected," Weyler said Wednesday. He predicted education officials in a Biden presidential administration would be less enthusiastic about expanding charter schools.
"At least we'll know about $10 million will be on its way," he said.