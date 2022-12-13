Wayne F. Lesperance has been elected president of New England College by the Henniker school’s board of trustees, becoming the college’s 16th leader and its first Hispanic president.
Lesperance succeeded Michele D. Perkins, who was appointed chancellor of the college last spring after serving as president for 15 years.
“Under Michele’s leadership, New England College has become firmly established on the national map,” Lesperance said in a statement Tuesday. “I am honored and eager to meet the challenges that exist within the constantly evolving landscape of higher education.”
Lesperance arrived at NEC in 1999 to serve as assistant professor of political science, a role he kept for 17 years.
In 2016, he joined the college’s administration as dean of residential undergraduate programs. He has served as director of the Center for Civic Engagement; vice president of academic affairs; provost; and most recently interim president.
Lesperance is passionate about New Hampshire politics, is a strong advocate for the first-in-the-nation primary, and is a respected analyst for local and national media outlets, NEC said in a news release.
Lesperance received his BS in political science and MA in international studies from Old Dominion University and his doctorate in law and policy from Northeastern University. He was born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, and raised in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
He resides in Henniker, with his wife, Stephanie; daughter, Grace; and their two dogs, Nero and Emmitt.
The president of the state’s second-largest teachers union filed a lawsuit Thursday against state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, claiming his department is violating the New Hampshire Constitution and state law by using state lottery dollars and money from the Education Trust Fund to…