Wayne F. Lesperance has been elected president of New England College by the Henniker school’s board of trustees, becoming the college’s 16th leader and its first Hispanic president.

Lesperance succeeded Michele D. Perkins, who was appointed chancellor of the college last spring after serving as president for 15 years.

Waye Lesperance

LESPERANCE
