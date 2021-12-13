Cheryl Lesser has been named president of Great Bay Community College by the Board of Trustees of the Community College System of New Hampshire.
GBCC serves New Hampshire’ Seacoast region from a campus in Portsmouth and an academic center in Rochester.
Mark Rubinstein, chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire, nominated Lesser after a six-month search process, and the appointment was confirmed unanimously by the the board of trustees.
"I was particularly impressed with her experience with a range of academic and technical programs — from wind energy and turbine technology to welding — that meshes well with both GBCC’s current offerings, and with areas of emerging need that are currently unmet in the Seacoast," Rubinstein said in a news release.
Lesser has served as vice president for academic affairs at two community colleges, including Great Bay and Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke, Pa..
“I was instantly drawn to GBCC because of its mission to support the local community, as well as New Hampshire, through excellence, innovation, and collaboration," Lesser said.
Lesser will begin March 28, 2022. Interim President Cathryn Addy will remain in the leadership role at the college until then.
Eight grants totaling nearly $290,000 have been awarded to Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs in school districts across New Hampshire as part of the Industry Recognized Credentials Grant Competition, state education officials announced.
CONCORD — The state Board of Education approved final rules for optional education grants Thursday, over the objection of special education administrators who charged they were a “raid on the public treasury.”