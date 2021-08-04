Lewis Cataldo has been selected to fill the open assistant principal position at Central High School, Manchester school officials announced Wednesday.
Cataldo is a longtime Manchester resident and has worked in the Manchester School District the last four years as an assistant principal at Southside Middle School. Prior to that, he taught social studies for 11 years at Cawley Middle School in Hooksett.
He received his undergraduate degree from Saint Anselm College and his master’s degree in educational leadership from Southern New Hampshire University.
“I am very excited to join the team at Central,” Cataldo said in a statement. “I am honored to have the opportunity to work at a school with such a strong community and rich history. I have cherished my time at Southside and am thankful for the people I have worked with. I’m looking forward to meeting and working with the students, faculty and families of Central and to be a part of the great things happening there.”
Cataldo is filling the position vacated when Deb Roukey was promoted from assistant principal to principal. Roukey replaced former principal John Vaccarezza, who left to take the principal job at Timberlane Regional High School.
Cataldo joins Roukey and assistant principals Jane Clayton and William Collins on the leadership team at Central.
Cataldo will start his new position at Central later next week. The district will begin seeking applicants for assistant principal at Southside.
In addition to the Southside position, Manchester School District is seeking applicants for a number of positions, including teachers, coaches and administrators.
Hoping to take advantage of the resurgent popularity of chess, the New Hampshire Department of Education is pitching a program that will train teachers to use chess concepts to illustrate math and science lessons and help students’ strategic thinking and deductive reasoning.