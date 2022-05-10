Nashua won’t be able to hire its chosen school superintendent, after it became clear his Kansas superintendent’s license would not be recognized in New Hampshire.
Stephen Linkous was chosen to lead the Nashua school district in February. Linkous was an administrator in the Kansas City, Kan., school district and certified as a superintendent there — but that credential will not be recognized in New Hampshire.
The school board engaged a consulting firm, BWP & Associates of Libertyville, Ill. to find candidates from around the country.
“The search consultants assumed there is reciprocity between Kansas and New Hampshire,” read a letter from school board chair Jennifer Bishop. “That assumption proved to be incorrect and Mr. Linkous is unable to be certified in New Hampshire.”
The search for a new superintendent in the Gate City has already stretched on nearly a year and a half, since former Superintendent Jahmal Mosley left in early 2021 to lead the South Hadley, Mass., schools.
Interim superintendent Garth McKinney, who has led the school district since, announced his own plans to leave Nashua for a Massachusetts district this summer.
Nashua searched for a superintendent in 2021, but the search ended without a decision after one of the two finalists dropped out of contention. Linkous was hired after a search that ended earlier this year.
Linkous had been set to start in Nashua on July 1. Bishop’s letter said he had already started getting to know leaders in the city and school district.
Tuesday night’s scheduled meeting of Manchester’s superintendent search committee was canceled, after members said they would defer to the full school board to establish next steps in the process during a special meeting Wednesday.
Members of the Special Committee on the Superintendent Search have yet to publicly reveal the names of the two remaining applicants looking to become Manchester’s next superintendent of schools, following a meeting Monday.