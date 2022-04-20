PETERBOROUGH – The Lionheart Classical Academy charter school has been approved by the state to increase its enrollment this fall by 25%.
Lionheart Classical Academy was approved by New Hampshire’s state Board of Education last year to open a kindergarten through fifth grade charter school in Peterborough for up to 157 students. Last week the board approved an increase in enrollment to 197.
The school plans to open its doors in September.
“We are authorized now to have 197 students and we expect to have 197,” said Leo Plante, one of the founders of the school.
Plante said on Wednesday that the school has attracted students from more than 20 communities in New Hampshire including Concord, with heavy representation from Antrim, New Ipswich, Rindge and Peterborough.
“Those are our largest four towns,” Plante said.
Prior to its enrollment lottery held last month, 206 students had registered to attend Lionheart Classical Academy.
The permission from the state to increase enrollment will allow the school to reduce most of its waiting list, Plante said.
Plante said the term “classical education” simply means a “traditional education,” which is what most parents enrolling their children in the school have been drawn to.
“I think what they like most about it, is that it’s focused on phonics and cursive and arithmetic and reading and grammar,” Plante said, adding that in the older grades, Latin will be taught. “The parents are doing it because they believe in the curriculum and our approach, the character-building part of the curriculum and the citizenship.”
Plante added that the school’s growing waiting list confirms the need for the school.
“I think it’s obviously confirming that there is a need for this curriculum and this approach to education in our area,” he said.
Lionheart Classical Academy was awarded a $1.5 million startup grant through the federal Charter Schools Program last year. The school has also raised $700,000 to help fund its startup which includes the renovation of space it is leasing at 10 Sharon Road to convert the commercial space into classrooms.
The school plans to use the Hillsdale College curriculum. The school plans to initially offer classes in kindergarten up to fifth grade, adding a grade each year up to the 12th grade. The charter school is public, tuition-free and open to any New Hampshire resident.
According to the state Department of Education, enrollment in charter schools has grown by 44% in the last five years.
PETERBOROUGH – The Lionheart Classical Academy charter school has been approved by the state to increase its enrollment this fall by 25%.Lionheart Classical Academy was approved by New Hampshire’s state Board of Education last year to open a kindergarten through fifth grade charter school in…
CONCORD — Public health advocates, law enforcement leaders and local educators launched a full-court press Tuesday, seeking to block legislation to require parents to give permission for their children to take the Youth Behavioral Risk Survey.