Litchfield parents and teachers are expressing frustration over the school district’s instructional model for fully remote students.
Several parents have submitted letters to the school board voicing concerns that there are no teachers dedicated solely to providing remote instruction to the students who have opted for fully remote learning.
“We agree with the (Litchfield Education Association) that the implementation of a blended, synchronous model requiring teachers and paras to perform double duty is impractical for teachers and paras, and will be counterproductive without the support of those responsible for implementing it,” states the letter written by Trixy and Derek Gardner of Litchfield and signed by 23 other families.
Litchfield teachers are tasked with simultaneously teaching in-school and remotely from the classroom using laptops provided by the district; about 20 percent of the students in the district are in remote learning.
“We should not be sacrificing the needs of one student cohort, remote learners, in order to meet the needs of the larger cohort, in-student learners,” states the letter, insisting remote students remain “an afterthought” under the existing platform.
Superintendent Mike Jette said extra professional development time was provided to staff so they would be ready to work in this new environment. Staff was trained on how to use the laptops, explaining the computers were tested in numerous settings and the cameras and microphones worked well.
“The synchronous, blended learning has been a major theme of the (professional development) we provided,” said Jette.
Christina Harrison, a school board member who also has a child learning remotely this fall, said there were some glitches last week for an eighth-grade audio presentation, as well as a seventh-grade live-stream presentation that never worked.
“There is a lot to be worked out and kinks to be figured out,” said Harrison, acknowledging that families do not yet feel prepared for the remote learning.
Janine Anctil, a first-grade teacher at Griffin Memorial School, said there have been issues with the technology tools necessary for remote learners.
“None of the grade-level teams have been able to figure out how to make this work at GMS yet,” said Anctil, adding hours have been spent trying to troubleshoot problems.
Remote students are sometimes having difficulty hearing teachers, or the white board is not projecting properly so that students can read it from their home computers, she said.
“We are problem solvers. We want to make this work, but I definitely have hesitation and concern for the model for the remote learners,” added Anctil.
Josh Forhart, a Litchfield parent, told school officials last week that the district is not equally representing both the in-person and remote students.
“It takes work to create a remote environment that works for all involved equally and equitably in a way that is constructive for those that are remote and those that are in-person,” said Forhart, maintaining GMS teachers do not feel they have the capability, instruction or technology to ensure that is that equality.