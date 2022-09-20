Campbell High School in Litchfield

Amid calls from residents for the superintendent and board members to resign, Litchfield’s school board voted to withdraw more than $800,000 from two capital reserve funds to cover for a mistaken assumption by the district’s former business administrator.

By state law, school districts cannot end their fiscal years in deficit, but as Litchfield worked this summer to close its books from last fiscal year, newly hired business administrator Doug Totten uncovered a $1.5 million deficit.

