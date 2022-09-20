Amid calls from residents for the superintendent and board members to resign, Litchfield’s school board voted to withdraw more than $800,000 from two capital reserve funds to cover for a mistaken assumption by the district’s former business administrator.
By state law, school districts cannot end their fiscal years in deficit, but as Litchfield worked this summer to close its books from last fiscal year, newly hired business administrator Doug Totten uncovered a $1.5 million deficit.
The district’s former business administrator left a negative balance in the Capital Project Fund, which the school uses for major construction projects. The new business administrator spotted the issue, and brought it to the attention of the school board and other district leaders.
Officials applied $527,947 from a year-end general fund balance to the deficit, reducing the total gap to $978,524.
The school board voted 4-1 to withdraw $619,625 from the Capital Improvement Expendable Trust Fund, created in 2020 as a fund for a new elementary school. The board also voted 4-1 to withdraw up to $254,292 from the Capital Reserve Fund — leaving very little “rainy day” funds available for use in the event of a catastrophic systems failure at the schools.
The votes mean the money that Litchfield has been setting aside since 2020 for a new elementary school will be exhausted.
The property tax rate for the current fiscal year will not be affected.
Residents attending a special meeting on the shortfall Monday night directed their anger over the situation at Superintendent of Schools Michael Jette, school board chair Christina Harrison and other board members.
Ray Peeples challenged the school board as a whole to look at Jette’s job performance.
“You put somebody in charge of this district whose sole purpose and job is to make sure this thing runs right,” said Peeples.
“Ultimately I would like to talk about one other clause in a contract, and that’s the contract Dr. Jette has with the Litchfield School District. There is a clause in there for incompetence, to remove him from his job. Being the manager that let this business agent make this mistake, where everyone, even the citizens, know that a balanced budget is a requirement and you can only spend the money appropriated, I think the school board needs to take action on that.”
School board member Andrew Cutter, the lone vote against withdrawing funds to cover the deficit, publicly called for Harrison to resign “effective immediately.”
“The administration and the board have failed the residents,” said Cutter. “What else is hiding? What else don’t we know? As a board we have the profound responsibility to get this right. Simply stated, we need change and we need it now on this board. As a board we need to do better, accountability needs to be held.”
Harrison challenged Cutter, saying “you have seen all of the information that I have seen.”
“The rest of the board has seen the information that you have seen,” said Harrison. “The budget committee has seen the information that you have seen. You are a member of a five-person board, and we all take responsibility for not seeing this sooner, or not asking the burning questions that we should have asked. Our focus at this point needs to be on moving on, and moving forward.”
Harrison said she intends to resign as chair, but not from her seat on the board. The matter will be addressed at a meeting Wednesday night, Harrison said in an email.
Resident Dianne Plansky told Jette she thinks someone in his position blaming a business administrator is an “embarrassment.”
“You oversee that position, that’s your job,” said Plansky. “We hired you to do that. Christina, as the chairman of this committee, your job and the job of the board, is to oversee Dr. Jette. That is your job to know what is happening.”
Resident Marsha Finnegan raised the rhetoric a notch, accusing Jette of breaking the law.
“You exceeded the budget, the budget you cannot exceed,” said Finnegan. “It’s against the law, and you did it. I would like to make a citizen’s arrest on you for breaking the law. If I was running a business and did that, the employees would kick me out the door.”
At the end of the meeting, Jette apologized to board members and the community “for the fact that we’re in this situation.”
“I can only assure people that as soon as awareness was made about it we’ve taken all the positive steps that we can to get this thing resolved,” said Jette.
“I feel I’ve been nothing but supportive of identifying, drilling into it, and getting it righted. I hate all of this, I hate the fact that we’re in this position. I can assure you I’ve lost as much sleep as anybody over it.”
Amid calls from residents for the superintendent and board members to resign, Litchfield’s school board voted to withdraw more than $800,000 from two capital reserve funds to cover for a mistaken assumption by the district’s former business administrator.
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Manchester mother against city schools over a policy that prevents officials from informing parents about their child’s “transgender status” without the student’s permission, ruling the protocol doesn’t infringe on parents’ fundamental rights.
Three New Hampshire schools were awarded National Blue Ribbon accolades by the U.S. Department of Education last week, a distinction the agency said proves that honorees “serve as models of effective school practices.”