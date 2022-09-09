Litchfield school officials are working to cover a deficit left by a mistaken assumption by the district's former business administrator.
By state law, school districts cannot end their fiscal years in deficit, but as Litchfield worked to close its books this summer from last fiscal year, the district's business administrator uncovered a deficit.
The district's former business administrator left a negative balance in the Capital Project Fund, which the school uses for major construction projects. The new business administrator spotted the issue, and brought it to the attention of the school board and other district leaders, explained school board chair Christina Harrison.
After an outside audit and consulting with the district's lawyers, Harrison said, the board determined that the former business administrator had just misinterpreted the law -- thinking that the deficit could be balanced out over time. But state law does not allow school districts to carry negative balances, she explained, so the issue has to be fixed before Litchfield schools can close the books on the 2022 fiscal year, which ended in June.
A meeting to discuss the issue and the town's options is scheduled for Sept. 19 at Campbell High School.
Due to this, the Litchfield School Board took several steps at its regular public meeting Thursday night.
The board has discussed covering the gap with a combination of unanticipated revenues and money from another facilities fund, which the board had been setting aside for a new elementary school, or from a "rainy day" fund meant to cover emergency repairs.
In a statement, the board noted that covering the deficit could exhaust the money that Litchfield has been setting aside since 2020 for a new elementary school.
Harrison said the town could also vote to hold a special town meeting to appropriate more money for the school -- but said doing nothing or leaving the deficit is not a lawful option.
"We want to hear from taxpayers in town their thoughts on the matter and how best to proceed," Harrison said.
