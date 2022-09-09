Campbell High School in Litchfield

Campbell High School in Litchfield. 

 Union Leader File Photo

Litchfield school officials are working to cover a deficit left by a mistaken assumption by the district's former business administrator. 

By state law, school districts cannot end their fiscal years in deficit, but as Litchfield worked to close its books this summer from last fiscal year, the district's business administrator uncovered a deficit.

