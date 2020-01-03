LITCHFIELD -- One year after an impasse in negotiations was first declared, school officials this week approved a new contract for the school district’s support staff.
In a unanimous vote, the school board on Thursday approved a two-year bargaining agreement with the union.
Brian Bourque, chairman of the school board, said the total cost of the two-year increase, which consists of two 3%-percent step increases, is nearly $112,000.
The district is saving more than $28,630 in health insurance costs as a result of the new contract and healthcare changes agreed to by union members, according to Bourque.
“This covers approximately 90-plus employees,” he said, which includes paraprofessionals, administrative assistants, custodians, building and ground maintenance staff, food service staff and monitors.
The Litchfield Support Staff Association did not receive any raises this past year. Once the statutory deadline to reach an agreement had passed, the school board was no longer able to bring a request for funds before Litchfield voters at the annual town meeting last March.
The school board sought to change the healthcare plan from a traditional HMO to a consumer-driven plan with deductibles.
“So very happy to announce the Litchfield School Board has ratified the collective bargaining agreement between Litchfield School District and the Litchfield Support Staff Association,” the board said in a statement on Thursday.
The board also urged voters to show their support at the polls in March.
“We know that our employees work hard for our school district and for the children of Litchfield,” the board said in an earlier statement.
The support staff has been working without a contract since June 30, 2019.
