Griffin Memorial Elementary School in Litchfield is temporarily going remote because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.
“This decision has not been made lightly,” said Litchfield Superintendent Mike Jette. “After thorough discussion and review of the entire situation, the decision was made based on the number of positive COVID-19 cases at the school and the impact of required quarantining on our staff.”
Fully remote instruction will begin on Thursday and stay in place until Oct. 26, when the building will reopen for in-person learning, according to Jette.
“With the cases increasing in the area and particularly at GMS, we hope this closure is temporary and helpful,” Jette said in a letter to parents.
A cluster of five related cases within the first grade at GMS was announced earlier, as well as a separate case in the second grade, according to school officials.
“In many cases reported in schools, participation in youth athletics is a common thread for how students were exposed to COVID-19,” said Jette, urging families to remain diligent.