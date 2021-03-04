Litchfield’s superintendent says he and his family are recovering from COVID-19 at the same time the school district faces a rise in cases following February break.
Superintendent Mike Jette is unsure how he contracted the virus, but stressed that he has not been in contact with school staff or students. Jette said he was feeling a little off on Sunday and opted not to return to school on Monday after the week of vacation. On Tuesday he tested positive for the virus. His wife and daughters also tested positive.
Jette told school officials on Wednesday that he is quarantining at home and has relatively minor symptoms. If he continues to feel better, Jette said he plans to return to work, in-person, on March 10.
“The (COVID-19) numbers in the school district definitely took a little bit of an uptick over the last few days,” said Jette, adding he does not know whether that is related to families traveling last week or having different interactions than usual.
At Litchfield Middle School, there are 10 staff currently under quarantine and eight students under quarantine with at least one positive staff member and one positive student, according to Jette.
“Their numbers definitely have had a little bit of movement,” he added.
“At Griffin (Memorial School) we have 13 students who are quarantining -- six of those are travel-related,” said the superintendent.
Campbell High School is faring well and has 15 travel-related quarantines in place, he said.
“They are not seeing an increase (in cases) at this point,” Jette said of the high school.
He stressed that any students or school staff who travel outside of New England must quarantine for 10 days when they return, according to school district requirements. While state guidelines may allow students and staff to return earlier if they have already been vaccinated or have had the virus in recent months, Jette said that is not being permitted in the Litchfield schools.
“Our team is tasked with making sure that everyone in the schools stay safe. Based on that, we are playing it a little more conservative, perhaps,” he explained. “ … This is about keeping it safe for everybody.”
Jette said he is not judging anyone who decides to travel, but said that when making that decision, families must consider the impact. He stressed that recreational travel is not being advised at this time, and that the guidelines concerning quarantine are really for essential travel only.
“We have done a pretty remarkable job,” the superintendent said of the school district, which has been operating, for the most part, in a full, in-person learning model.
Patrick Keefe, president of the Litchfield Education Association, requested Wednesday that the school district consider coordinating a vaccination clinic on site at the schools for local teachers.
“Obviously there are some health concerns being in a full-time, in-school model,” said Keefe, emphasizing the need for teachers to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
If a clinic is held within the school district for teachers, it would eliminate the need for teachers to take personal time off to receive their shots, he said.
“If we can make this happen, it is the right thing to do,” agreed Jette, who said he has already been in discussions with other school districts who have facilitated similar efforts for their teachers and staff.