Litchfield teachers are questioning the district's new grading system, though the superintendent said they rejected training last spring that would have cleared up any confusion.
Traditionally, final grades are determined using the average of various assignments. New this year is that competencies, unless specifically noted, are equally weighted to make a final grade.
Several teachers said they were unaware at the start of the school year that the grading would not be compatible to the district's points-based system used for the past 15 years, particularly at Campbell High School.
Patrick Keefe, president of the Litchfield Education Association, said teachers must now convert to a non-points-based system, retroactively, with just two weeks left in the quarter.
“They are not accurate. They are not valid grades,” said Keefe. “We cannot knowingly misrepresent their grades, and that is what they are right now.”
He claims there has been no instruction for teachers on how to use this new type of competency-based grading system and said that teachers are already overwhelmed because of the pandemic.
“Frankly, that was inflammatory and inaccurate,” Superintendent Mike Jette of the Litchfield School District told Keefe during a board meeting last week.
“We now have a more comprehensive way of measuring what a student knows and can do by basing it on skill and standards and competencies. That is a more comprehensive way of reporting it,” said Jette.
He said other school districts such as Windham and Bedford have been able to figure out how to output grades that are comparable.
“We didn’t know. That is the problem,” said Patrick Keefe, president of the Litchfield Education Association.
“And we were bucked every step of the way by the association that you will not tell us what to do," Jette said.
Jette said he and Mary Widman, curriculum, instruction and assessment director, tried to provide professional development and training to staff at the end of the last school year on the grading system.
He added: “It is very, very frustrating to get beat up over this when it has been clearly presented in public forums … I know this is hard, but to say it is inaccurate is baloney -- utter baloney.”
“We are in a pandemic and there is so much going on. Introducing a new grading platform for parents and a new grading system for parents in the midst of all of this, I feel bad about doing that because I can’t give them the support I think they need to transition,” said Robin Corbeil, a technology and computer teacher at Litchfield Middle School.
The weighting of the grades is the issue, not the competency-based grading, Corbeil said.
“This was a change in policy,” she said, adding teachers have always been able to weight assignments using a point system.
“All competencies are weighted equally … the overall course grade is made up of the competency scores, not the assignment scores,” explained Widman, adding this is the biggest change in the new grading platform.
According to Widman, 25 teachers across the district were trained on PowerSchool software, and during the first couple of weeks of school, she met with teachers in grades one through eight to train and answer questions on competency-based grading.