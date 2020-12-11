Despite concerns raised by local teachers and the Litchfield Education Association, Litchfield schools are set to reopen on Monday with full in-person learning until the holiday break.
The district had temporarily transitioned to fully remote learning recently after a lack in available staffing. Superintendent Mike Jette notified staff on Thursday that in-person learning will resume Monday -- a move that is not endorsed by the local teachers’ union.
“We believe, considering the current increase in COVID spread locally, statewide and nationally, that it would be wise to return to schools on Jan. 19, 2021. This would allow for a ‘cooling-off’ period following the holidays,” said Patrick Keefe, president of the Litchfield Education Association.
Keefe said teachers could continue to provide remote instruction to students, and that teachers could still come into the buildings to deliver instruction remotely from their classrooms.
“In this manner, we would mitigate the possibility of community transmission of COVID in our schools,” added Keefe.
Jette said the eight days between Monday and the holiday break are critical for students, describing them as legitimate academic days where students can get back together and be face-to-face with their teachers to learn.
“I am strongly committed to providing an in-person experience for our students, especially our most vulnerable students,” Jette said on Friday, adding many students thrive in a traditional school setting.
Personal contact with students who are struggling is especially important, specifically for students where English is their second language, added Jette.
“The best place for the students is in front of the teacher -- live,” Brian Bourque, chairman of the school board, said last week, adding that is the consensus from the majority of the school board.
Recently, the district had eight staff members test positive for COVID-19, which resulted in 26 additional staff members having to quarantine. There were also two clusters of related cases at Griffin Memorial School, and school officials said some of the staff cases were the result of school-based spread, but the majority were connected to community spread.
“If the Litchfield superintendent and school board are as truly concerned about the safety of its students and staff, as they have asserted publicly on several occasions, then reopening our schools on Monday until Dec. 23 is careless and an egregious error in judgement,” Keefe said this week. “If, on the other hand, their concern for the health and safety of the Litchfield school community is mere lip service, then that is an entirely different issue that warrants public discussion.”
In an email to Jette, Keefe said teachers and staff are dedicated to their students and the community, and would like to see the health and safety of the town’s students, families and staff truly made a priority.
Jette acknowledged that he has heard concerns from some teachers, but he has also heard from staff who are thankful to have the opportunity to resume in-person schooling.
The district will double down on its efforts to remain socially distant and wear masks in the weeks to come, added the superintendent.