LITTLETON — Selectmen say they will hear what the public has to say but have no intention of reversing their unanimous vote to hire a town manager fired in August from a city manager job in Florida.
The Orlando Sentinel reported that Jim Gleason was arrested after a confrontation with a Mascotte, Fla., city council member he called a “white trash [expletive]” after a vote against renewing his contract. Charges of disorderly conduct and battery were dropped in November; Gleason said he is seeking to have those charges expunged.
“I take 100 percent ownership that I lost my temper, I shot a bird and said some things that should not have been said in my profession,” Gleason, 62, said last week.
The public will have an opportunity to weigh in Monday from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Grand Hall at the Littleton Opera House.
Selectmen Chairman Carrie Gendreau said Friday that Gleason is to assume his duties on April 12. She said Gleason's skill set made him the obvious choice from 14 candidates.
Littleton resident and businessman Chris Sweeney has launched a petition effort to have selectmen reverse their action. As of Sunday afternoon, the change.org petition had more than 500 signatures.
“As a community, Littleton has prospered through efforts of great, inclusive collaboration,” the petition says, adding that “Very little in Mr. Gleason’s public record suggest that he has the capacity to pull people together, instead it suggests great division and combative behavior.”
Sweeney and fellow Main Street businessman Jim Alden, who owns Chutters candy store, said that Gleason’s judgement remains in question because of his subsequent social-media postings.
The men also said that Gleason has been censured and his credentials revoked by the International City Managers' Association for his actions at the Mascotte City Council meeting.
Gendreau said she looks forward to Monday’s public hearing.
Selectmen initially “didn’t feel it was necessary. We felt we had trust from our taxpayers and citizens. We felt we had trust in the process and now we’ve found that there isn’t so much trust.”
Sweeney, who with his wife Kaylee, owns and operates Crumb Bum Bakery, ran against Gendreau this year for selectman. He said selectmen have done nothing illegal in hiring Gleason, but as to “whether they’re working in the best interest of their constituents, that’s another matter.”
Alden said while he believes “in second acts and that people can evolve,” he nonetheless found Gleason’s “overall pattern of behavior very troubling.”
Gleason said he wants to work in Littleton because it’s a “beautiful place;” and has a “progressive” selectboard as well as a new master plan.
A football fan, Gleason likens himself to a college player awaiting the NFL draft whose stock is falling.
“I know I’m good, I know I’ve been successful” as a municipal administrator in Mascotte, for nearly 10 years, and in other communities, said Gleason. Like that player going in the NFL draft, Gleason said his task in Littleton will be to make sure that the town never regrets hiring him.