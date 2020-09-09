While staff were in Manchester schools Wednesday, connecting with students and families on the first official day of the school year, the real work -- teaching and learning -- gets underway Thursday.
Students in pre-K through grade 1 will attend school in person two days a week for the first quarter, though parents can opt for remote-only. Grades 2-12 will open the school year remotely, then transition to an optional hybrid model at the end of the first quarter.
Thursday marks the first day that students in kindergarten and first grade can return to school buildings.
After months of discussions on the district’s reopening plan, Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt says the district is ready for classes to begin.
“While Wednesday was our first official day of school, Thursday will be our first day of live instruction,” said Goldhardt. On Wednesday, schools were busy continuing to connect with families, setting the stage for what's to come. There's a good amount of uncertainty with the start of any school year, but this one is clearly different. We'll undoubtedly encounter some problems in the coming days and weeks, largely because this is all new for all of us.”
“I've said all along that we all need to be flexible, and that hasn't changed,” added Goldhardt. “I know that it is challenging, but I ask everyone – families, students and staff – to be patient and kind.”
The Manchester school board has approved a set of COVID-19 metrics to govern reopening based on a “14-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000.”
If the community has fewer than five new cases per 100,000, it’s considered low-risk, which could favor in-person learning. Ten or more new cases per 100,000 is considered high-risk, making remote learning more appropriate.
More information on the metrics and Manchester’s reopening plan is available at https://www.mansd.org/covid-19-resources/restart-resources.
Goldhardt said district officials will monitor these metrics on a weekly basis. If after three weeks (on or around Sept. 25) the COVID-19 numbers look good in the community, officials will begin phasing additional grades to hybrid learning status starting Oct. 12.
“Regardless of what we encounter this school year, my hope is that our students have positive, meaningful, and dynamic learning experiences,” said Goldhardt. “As children and adolescents during a pandemic, their perspectives and experiences will definitely have an impact on their lives forever. My hope is that the impact is such that they choose to be society’s difference makers, and to be leaders for good in our communities and nation.”
All students over the age of 2 as well as staff will be required to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart inside school buildings if and when they are allowed to resume in-person learning.