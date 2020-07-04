After facing the challenges of remote learning, students at two local colleges are bolstering Manchester students with tutoring and summer enrichment programs.
Groups at Saint Anselm College and Southern New Hampshire University worked with city students in the spring, and the tutoring continues this summer.
Representatives of the Manchester School District approached Saint Anselm College’s Meelia Center for Community Engagement, said Nicole Lora, the center’s assistant director. A group of 22 college students worked with Manchester students learning English via video chat during the school year and into the summer, Lora said.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Saint Anselm students had staffed an after-school tutoring program but the virtual tutoring was something new.
“We were building it as we were doing it,” Lora said. “It was trial and error but it worked out very well.”
Last week, the Manchester Board of School Committee approved a larger pilot program to keep Saint Anselm tutors working with English learners this fall. About 100 Saint Anselm students will be tutoring Manchester students.
“The program was really designed to empower the high school students,” Lora said.
Tutors asked the Manchester students what work they needed help with on a given day. Sometimes the students just talked about their days.
“Everyone was in this new normal together,” Lora said, which helped the Saint Anselm and Manchester students find common ground.
“It was a really collaborative effort between the school district and our office. College kids, the district and teachers collaborated to design this program.”
Haley Bragon-Clements, a Saint Anselm senior from Casco, Maine, tutored students in everything from civics to algebra. “It ended up being a mix of all different subjects,” she said.
Bragon-Clements said she ended up learning a lot from the experience, and about what life is like for Manchester students. Students told her about their home lives and the stress they felt during quarantine. Their lives weren’t much like Bragon-Clements’ upbringing, she said, and the experience was eye-opening.
“A lot of barriers that students experience really came to light in a way that wouldn’t happen in a normal classroom environment,” she said. “We were basically sitting with them in their living rooms and going through their day with them.”
Sometimes, she said, a student wouldn’t finish an assignment on time. It wasn’t because they were slacking off, Bragon-Clements said, but because their lives are complicated and school isn’t always the priority.
Some of her students worked during the day and came home to do schoolwork for four hours at night. Some had to help care for younger siblings and had other responsibilities. If they didn’t finish an assignment, it wasn’t because they weren’t trying.
“All the students I worked with were so hard-working, so dedicated,” Bragon-Clements said.
Southern New Hampshire University graduate students also tutored Manchester students via remote learning this spring.
In May and June, graduate students in Southern New Hampshire University’s School of Education helped a small group of high school seniors who needed help completing the credits required to graduate, and also provided some extended learning opportunities for students learning English.
Starting Monday, 47 graduate students in SNHU’s education school will lead a summer program for students entering ninth grade in September. The students will receive extra instruction in algebra and geometry to prepare them for high school math and will participate in some hands-on science activities that will tie into the math.
Last week, students received deliveries of supplies for the science projects as well as pencils and graph paper for the math work.
SNHU education professors Audrey Rogers and Jennifer Carrobis are supervising the SNHU students.
“The remote learning has exacerbated a typical summer slide,” Rogers said. Over the summer, students tend to lose a little of what they learned at school, even in a normal year.
With remote learning, the summer slide will be steeper for many students. Rogers and Carrobis wanted their program to counteract that — and they wanted it to be fun.
“It’s summer! Learning can be fun, it should be fun,” Rogers said.