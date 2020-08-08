School leaders around New Hampshire struggling with how to be in school next month are balancing the same state guidelines and feeling the same push-and-pull of parent concerns — and landing in completely different places.
“Everybody wants kids in school, but how can we do it safely?” asked Hopkinton Superintendent Steve Chamberlin.
Superintendents are presenting a dizzying array of plans to their school boards this month, with differently shaded answers to the question of what is best for children, families and school staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hopkinton is considering bringing its younger elementary schoolers in for half-days every day while keeping older children in online classes.
Candia’s kindergarten-through-eighth grade school is reopening to all students full-time.
Pembroke is continuing all-online classes as are Nashua, Concord and, potentially, Manchester.
Hooksett and Londonderry are offering parents the choice to send children back to schools or do online classes. Amherst and Mont Vernon are giving parents a choice every few weeks.
Bedford and Merrimack will divide students into two groups and bring each group to school for two days every week.
One district’s dilemma
State rules for reopening schools contain some protocols for handling apparent exposure situations but leave it to school districts to decide how many children can safely be in a classroom, whether students must wear masks or whether they should return to school buildings at all.
Over the summer, in spaced-out chairs and on Zoom calls, school boards have been trying to translate those loose guidelines and what they understand about COVID-19 into plans for the fall semester.
Last week, Chamberlin, along with two school board members and Harold Martin School Principal James Carozza, led state Sen. Dan Feltes and a Union Leader reporter and photographer through the Martin School, past carts of cleaning supplies in the halls and into still-empty classrooms.
Preschoolers, kindergartners and students in first, second and third grades will come to the Martin School in half-day shifts every day. Carozza said he expected six or seven children in each classroom at a time. Children will sit at tables and desks, separated by clear plastic dividers. They will eat brown-bag meals in the classroom, not the cafeteria.
Masks will be required, Chamberlin and Carozza said, and teachers will spend some time teaching even the youngest children to keep their masks on. Face coverings will be manageable for half-days, they said.
Fear of flying
Opening even one school raises many questions, Carozza said, beginning with how to keep families apart during drop-off times.
“It’s like building an airplane while you’re flying it,” he said with a rueful laugh.
Every school board has heard from parents worried about the virus, worried about their children’s achievement in online classes, worried about their children’s emotional well-being.
“I’ve been getting, ‘Please don’t make us come back to school,’ and ‘Please let us come back to school,’” Chamberlin said.
In Hopkinton, almost as many parents said they wanted children back in school full-time, Chamberlin said.
The district chose half-days for students in third grade and below, who he said most need daily face-to-face time with teachers, compared to older students, who fare better with remote learning.
Back by popular demand
In Candia, the school board polled parents and found 88% wanted students in the classroom. The board voted to start school with all children in the Henry W. Moore School building full-time.
The local teachers’ union asked the board to reconsider, but the board stuck with in-person learning in response to parents’ requests.
Some Pembroke students and parents said the online classes and other “remote learning” strategies they saw this spring were less rigorous than in-person classes.
Pembroke Academy junior Eliza Fisher told the board that online classes didn’t work well for her this spring.
“At the end of this school year, I did not learn as much as I should have,” she said.
Other parents praised the Pembroke board for its decision to keep students out of school buildings.
“While there could be some short-term setbacks, I really think about our community and what would happen if we move a little too quickly,” parent Nick Pope told the board.
A subject for debate
The arguments over how to safely open schools, and who should make that decision, have filtered into state politics. How much guidance — and funding — schools get from the state has become a key issue in the race for governor.
Gov. Chris Sununu has framed the loose guidance as giving freedom and flexibility to local school districts. Each school district has different demographics and facilities, and levels of COVID-19 community transmission have varied across the state, so Sununu has said it makes sense for school boards to make the call about whether it’s safe to send their children into school buildings.
The two Democrats running for governor, Feltes and Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, have criticized this approach as an abdication of responsibility. Both have called for more guidance from the state to help districts make these tough decisions, and more money to implement the plans.