CONCORD — With the state’s education freedom accounts program less than six months old, advocates for school choice are now pushing forward with a new, even more expansive program than the EFA.
The latest plan known as “local education freedom accounts” (HB 607) would give financial support to parents who send their child to a private, alternative public or home school program, regardless of the family’s income.
The state EFA program that became law as part of the state budget adopted last June, is only open to families that make up to 300% of the federal poverty level or roughly $79,000 annually for a family of four.
“It has been made clear to us by many people that the (income) cap is unfair to many middle-class families, and it is on that basis that we decided to remove the cap from this,” said State Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro and a prime author of the state EFA proposal.
Rep. David Luneau, D-Hopkinton, charged this would turn what he called a “voucher program” into a boon for wealthy families.
“Make no mistake, this has been the Republicans’ plans all along. Their ultimate goal of defunding public education and sending tax dollars to private and religious schools is here and is expanding every chance they get,” Luneau said.
“Just like the current voucher program, this new program lacks accountability and is nothing short of stealing your tax dollars. Granite State taxpayers deserve better.”
Last week, the House Education Committee endorsed this amended bill by a 10-9 vote with all Republicans in support and all Democrats in opposition. The measure will go to the full House of Representatives for a vote in January.
As proposed, these local EFAs would also be tied to how much taxpayer money is spent to support public schools in each community.
The grant given to parents would equal 80% of per pupil spending for schools in that district, minus all spending on special education.
Depends on where you live
The local EFA given to parents would vary greatly depending on school spending in each town.
For example, in Conway, the per pupil local EFA would be $4,872 while in the Seacoast town of Newfields — home to Gov. Chris Sununu — the grant for each parent would be $11,462.
The state EFA law offers scholarships to parents based first on the per pupil, state adequate education amount given to all school districts. The scholarships then are adjusted depending on each student’s needs such as whether the child is enrolled in a free or reduced-price lunch program or is receiving special education services.
The average state EFA scholarship is worth $4,952 per student, according to a Department of Education report the agency gave earlier this month.
The DOE expects to spend $8.1 million on EFA scholarships this year, up from an initial estimate of about $126,000.
That’s because more than 1,600 families signed up for the state EFAs when state education officials had expected fewer than 30 would sign up in the first year.
Under this legislation, if adopted, parents would have to choose to seek a state or local EFA. They couldn’t take advantage of both.
Local EFAs would only take place in a community where voters approved the idea with a 60% super-majority vote. Once in place, it would take a 60% vote to drop the program.
“This is only going to happen where there is a lot of support for it,” said Rep. Ralph Boehm, R-Litchfield.
Parents can seek a state EFA scholarship in any community and no local vote is required.
Rep. Marjorie Porter, D-Hillsborough, said this could be abused in very small towns by a group of vocal, more wealthy residents who lobby for this to get their private school tuitions subsidized by local taxpayers.
“This is the money I send in to the school district from my pocket that is going to go to the religious education of these children,” Porter said.
“We are doing this bill that would be devastating to my community. I cannot see how you can do this.”