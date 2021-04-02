One year into the launch of online classes, the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications announces a spring session of topics requested by students, and each is being offered for the first time.
Eight free online classes are offered in a single session each, running from April 6 to May 4.
Free spring classes include:
Finding Facts in a Sea of Misinformation, with PolitiFact Senior Correspondent Jon Greenberg (April 6);
Getting More out of LinkedIn, with content strategist Beth LaMontagne Hall (April 7);
Smart Marketing: Using Emotional Intelligence to Reach Your Audience, with consultant and coach Liza Dube (April 14);
Introduction to Speechcraft, with Toastmasters leader Lorraine Ratchford (April 16);
Virtual Meeting Readiness: Setting Yourself and Your Team Up for Success, with facilitator and mediator Sasha Tracy (April 19);
Communicating for Social Change – Telling a Well-Framed Narrative with the Frameworks Institute’s Moira O’Neil, Ph.D. and Kelly Lafamme, MPA (April 21);
Listen Up: Starting a Podcast, with National Public Radio producer, Jonathan Smith (May 3);
Business Writing Basics: Financial Storytelling, with Bloomberg Intelligence editorial team leader Rik Stevens (May 4).
In addition, there are two online writing workshops open for registration:
Expressing Ourselves — Using Poetry to Tell the Story of our Lives, with writers, poets and publishers Stacy Milbouer and Tom Long (April 24, $50 per person);
Are you Ready to Write Your Book? with published author and writing coach Kimberly Marlowe Hartnett (April 10, $90 per person, includes an individual coaching session with instructor). Both workshops have limited spaces available.
All Loeb School classes and workshops require advance registration. See full class and workshop descriptions for more detailed information. Registration is available at loebschool.org/register.
The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications Inc., promotes and defends the First Amendment and fosters interest, integrity and excellence in journalism and other forms of communication by educating students of various ages and providing them with the tools and knowledge to improve their skill. More information is available at loebschool.org.