MANCHESTER -- Registration is now available for in-person classes at Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications. Classes are free and open to all.
All classes are taught at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, 749 East Industrial Drive, Manchester, on Wednesday evenings, May, 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2022. Each class runs for four weeks, and times vary depending on the class.
Registration is open for the following classes:
Demystifying Misinformation, with instructor David Humphreys
This class will help students understand the modern history of misinformation, including propaganda — both current and historical. The class will examine the role social media has played in perpetuating misinformation, focusing on U.S. elections and the current Ukraine crisis. Humphreys is an assistant professor of communication at SNHU.
Flash Storytelling, with instructor David Humphreys
Flash Storytelling is the art of telling a story clearly and succinctly on video. Students will learn a brief history of filmmaking and how social media has shaped the way we consume video. The class will explore easy-to-use video editing tools and learn how to tell a story quickly for social media, such as Facebook Live, Instagram Stories and TikTok. The final class will feature student short films.
Public Speaking: Professional Presentation Skills, with instructor Andrea Bard
This class will allow participants to develop important presentations skills and knowledge through information and application. Bard is an associate professor of communication at Southern New Hampshire University.
Crisis Communications: Practice Before the Crisis Comes, with instructor Nick Ashooh
In this class, students will learn about the fundamentals of crisis communications planning, how to build a plan, and what really happens during a crisis. Ashooh is the senior director of corporate and executive communication at APCO Worldwide, which provides corporate communications services.
Citizen Reporting 101, with instructor Richard Watts
In this course students learn the basics of reporting from interviewing to media ethics to basic information requests. Students will complete at least one news story that will be published, with editing support. Instructor Richard Watts is the founder of the Vermont-based Community News Service and a former journalist. He is a senior lecturer in the College of Arts & Sciences at the University of Vermont.
Register for all classes at loebschool.org, and contact the school at loebschool@loebschool.org with questions.