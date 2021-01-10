MANCHESTER — The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications is offering free online classes this winter on writing, communications skills, media literacy and knowledge of the First Amendment.
“We are kicking off 2021 with seven new, free online classes to get the New Year started right,” said Laura Simoes, executive director of the school, in a statement.
The four-week long classes are focused on fighting misinformation, writing brief biographies, and the First Amendment-related topics of defamation, privacy rights and the Right to Know law. One-session classes range from sports journalism for parents and coaches, to digital marketing topics, such as search engine optimization.
The school is offering opportunities to learn media relations from a former journalist-turned PR director and how to build better interviews from a former public radio reporter, now a professional podcaster.
“The Nackey Loeb School of Communications pivoted to online learning last spring,” she said, “And, while we will miss being together, these classes allow us to include students from around New Hampshire and the region without worrying about snow days.”
Winter 2021 at the Nackey S. Loeb School:
Dissecting the News: Using Media Literacy to Fight Misinformation, with David Humphreys, 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 19, 26 and Feb. 2, 9.
A 400-word Selfie: Write Your Brief Biography, with Annmarie Timmins, 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 20, 27 and Feb. 3, 10.
The Fundamentals of the First Amendment, with attorney Gregory V. Sullivan: 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 21, 28 and Feb. 4, 11.
Blogging for Search Engine Optimization, with Michael Conway: 10-11:30 a.m., Jan. 12, free one-time online class, 1.5 hours.
An Intro to Sports Journalism: Turning Plays into Words, with Andrew Sylvia, 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 14, free one-time online class, 1.5 hours.
Media Relations Hacks: The Big Pitch, with Lauren Collins-Cline, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 28, free one-time online class, 1.5 hours.
Interviewing for Storytelling, with Elaine Appleton Grant: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Feb. 5, free one-time online class, 1.5 hours.
Register for these classes at loebschool.org, or contact the school at loebschool@loebschool.org or 627-0005.