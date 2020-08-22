MANCHESTER — Registration is open for in-person and online classes at Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications. Classes are free and open to all.
“Schools across New Hampshire are planning for remote, in-school and hybrid learning. We have designed a class schedule to support students in our classrooms, or in their homes — wherever they are most comfortable,” said Laura Simoes, executive director of the School, in a news release. “Our in-person class sizes are limited to allow for social distancing and, following a successful, first-ever online program last spring, we are supplementing our traditional fall classes with online opportunities in new topics.”
Registration is open for the following classes:
Fall 2020 in-person classes, taught at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, 749 East Industrial Drive, Manchester, NH.
Sept. 9–30 (Wednesday evenings) Each class runs for FOUR weeks.
(classes not marked with prices are free of charge, space is limited to allow for social distancing in all classrooms)
Photoshop Elements, with educator Dr. Debi Rapson (5:15-6:45 p.m.) ($60 per person licensing fee)
News Writing, with award-winning Union Leader reporter Mark Hayward (5:30-7 p.m.)
Writing Memoirs, with journalist and author Carolyn Choate (7:15-8:45 p.m.)
Photojournalism, with award-winning Concord Monitor photo editor Geoff Forester (7-8:30 p.m.)
Fall 2020 online classes
Fact Tracking: Finding Truth in an Infodemic (co-hosted with AARP-New Hampshire), Sept. 29, 1-2:15 p.m.
Creative Writing, with longtime Loeb School instructors Stacy Milbouer & Tom Long, four Wednesday evenings, Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28, 5:30-7 p.m.
Creating A Digital Marketing Strategy for Businesses, Nonprofits and Start-ups, with branding expert Lisa Carter-Knight, Thursday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Communicating with Clients, Customers and Other Constituents in a Crisis with master communicators Robin Schell, APR, and Jayme Simoes, Thursday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Register at loebschool.org, or contact us at loebschool@loebschool.org or 627-0005.
The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications promotes and defends the First Amendment and fosters interest, integrity and excellence in journalism and other forms of communication by educating students of various ages and providing them with the tools and knowledge to improve their skill.