MANCHESTER -- Registration is open for spring classes at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications for anyone interested in photography, video, traveling, writing or broadcast news.
The session, from March 11 to April 15, includes six weeks of Wednesday evening classes in Photoshop, video production, travel writing, creative writing and broadcasting. All but Photoshop are free of charge.
In Photoshop Elements: The Basics, instructor Debi Rapson covers basic techniques, ethics and the logic behind Photoshop’s program menu. Class time: 5:30-7 p.m. Fee: $60.
In Video Production, videographer Michael Johnston teaches how to prepare videos suitable for professional or family use. Students learn how to frame action, record sounds to support visuals and bring the elements together to tell a story. Students will need a video camera, a Smartphone or an SLR type camera in video mode, as well as a digital recorder and laptop with video editing software. Free software such as iMovie or Moviemaker are suitable. Class time: 5:30-7 p.m.
If you like to travel and write, and possibly make some money along the way, the Travel Writing class is for you. Instructors Stacy Milbouer and Tom Long cover basics of travel writing, including pitches, ethics and publication. Class time: 5:30-7 p.m.
Milbouer and Long also teach Creative Writing. Whether you want to write a short story, the great American novel or just a better Facebook post, they will help with the skills and confidence to express yourself in words. Class time: 7-8:30 p.m.
Broadcasting with WMUR’s Andy Hershberger and Jim Breen. Learn about the technical magic behind getting TV news on the air and the nuts and bolts of covering stories. A tour of WMUR’s studios is included. Class time: 7-8:30 p.m.
Register at loebschool.org, or contact the school at loebschool@loebschool.org or 627-0005.