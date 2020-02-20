MANCHESTER – Every family has a story, and the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications wants to help you tell yours.
You will learn from experts in the field, including a storyteller, historian, writer, interviewer, videographer and an archivist, about how to prepare and present legacy stories at the “Telling Your Family Story” workshop 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the school in Manchester. This workshop teaches how to uncover family or community stories, how to present them, and how to preserve them for future generations.
The presenters focus on interviewing and listening skills, research and presentation, using video and audio tools to gather stories, and how to preserve photos and documents that are part of every family’s, or community’s, history.
John Clayton spent 25 years as a reporter and columnist for the New Hampshire Union Leader, telling the stories of Manchester and its residents. Now, he is director of the Manchester Historic Association, helping preserve the city’s stories.
Mike Nikitas is a former award-winning reporter and anchor who delivered news stories and produced documentaries for more than 36 years in New England and around the nation. He teaches "Media Strategy and Skills" at the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire, appears on WGBH-TV's "Beat the Press" and advises businesses at his firm Nikitas Communications.
Archivist Lori Fisher of Bow’s Baker Free Library brings advice on preserving and protecting photos and family papers that often fade away in a box in the attic.
John Gfroerer of Accompany Video Production in Concord will talk about and demonstrate basic approaches and techniques for using video to tell your story -- what to do and what not to do as well as what video can bring to enhance your storytelling.
Registration is $60, and includes lunch. Register at www.loebschool.org.