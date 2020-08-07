The Londonderry School Board voted 4-1 Tuesday in favor of a plan to reopen schools on Sept. 8 with a face mask requirement, smaller class sizes and an option for continuing with fully remote learning.
The plan calls for an in-person return to school for students in grades K-8, with a hybrid in-class and remote combination for high school students.
School board chair Mike Saucier said the final plan was the culmination of work by the district and input they received from parents and teachers over the past several weeks. An initial proposal was presented by administrators on July 14, a public workshop was held in the high school gymnasium the following week to gather public comments, questions and concerns, and the final version was voted on Tuesday after a presentation and Q&A period.
School board member Bob Slater voted against the plan.
“When the plan first came out, I wanted a hybrid,” Slater said at the meeting. “My concerns were, I wanted to start slow.”
But Slater said administrators did a lot of hard work putting together a good plan with a lot of attention to detail. His one remaining “hang-up” was the proximity of students in the buses.
Parents of students at all levels can choose to send students to school or keep them at home.
“Which is kind of the hallmark of the plan,” Saucier told the Union Leader Thursday.
Surveys were sent to parents to find out if they intend to send their students into school facilities or if they will continue with remote learning. Parents are also being asked if they intend to have their children use school buses or not.
Responses are due by next Tuesday, but Superintendent Scott Laliberte said they are giving parents a two-week period after school starts to change their mind if they want to. After that, they’re asking parents to stick with their choice until the end of the marking period, the end of the first quarter for high school students and the end of the first trimester for lower grades.
While masks will be required for all students and faculty, administrators are working out the rules on how to implement mask breaks for students. The idea is to train teachers on the science and best practices, and give them discretion to permit mask breaks on a case by case basis.
Laliberte said they intend to ensure as much social distancing as possible in the schools.
“There is a scientific justification for the three to six feet (guideline). We’re going to stay as close to six as we can,” Laliberte said.
The high school student body will be divided into “houses” based on the alphabetical order of their names, and certain houses will come into school on a Monday, and other houses will stay at home. On Tuesday, they’ll swap, and so on.
Laliberte said the idea is to limit how many students are in the facilities at any given time, reducing the high school population from about 1,400 to about 500 to 600.
Administrators first considered a plan like that to be logistically problematic in terms of instruction and day care for younger students of working parents. But teachers provided key ideas on how to deliver the instruction in this model, and limiting the plan to more independent high-school age students was more feasible, Laliberte said.
According to surveys the district previously sent to families, they are estimating about 20 percent of students district-wide will elect to do fully remote learning. And surveys to staff do not indicate any potential staffing issues.
“Right now, I’d say the response from our staff has been fantastic,” he said.
Saucier said most of the public input they received was during the informal workshop, where he estimates a few dozen stood up to share ideas or concerns or ask questions, most of which was positive.
Laliberte agreed, and said he was grateful for the helpful input they received, which helped them craft a smarter plan.
“We didn’t get a whole lot of the anger and the negativity,” Laliberte said.