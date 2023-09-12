In a statement Tuesday, parents of Londonderry High School cheerleaders ripped school officials for their decision to suspend the program pending an investigation into allegations of harassment, bullying and discrimination.
The joint statement, posted on social media Tuesday, said that while as parents they recognize the seriousness of the allegations and don’t question the need for an investigation, they take issue with how the school district notified the public.
The statement, signed “members of the LHS Cheer Family,” said families have had a positive experience with the cheer program and its coaching staff and said they weren’t told of the current allegations until the district released a public statement “and still have not been given any details.”
“Our current concerns are with the safety of our children due to the premature press release that the school administration issued before having any of the facts or evidence in hand,” the parents wrote.
“The release condemned every single person involved in the cheer organization which is factually untrue. The amount of negative comments and judgment generated towards our children solely by this press release is overwhelming and wrong.
"Coaching staff, student athletes and parents have all been unfairly tried and persecuted in the court of public opinion and it is taking its toll on innocent children.”
Londonderry Superintendent Daniel Black announced late last week that the Londonderry High School cheerleading program has been shut down pending an investigation into allegations of a “toxic and pervasive culture” of bullying, harassment and discrimination, according to a letter from the school district to families.
Black said the school board, with the full support of the administration, voted unanimously last week to suspend the program, effective immediately. The vote followed a non-public discussion on Sept. 5.
“School officials have recently become aware of extremely concerning allegations regarding a toxic and pervasive culture of bullying, harassment, and discrimination on the Londonderry High School Cheerleading Squad,” Black wrote in the letter to families. “Unfortunately, these allegations encompass the entire cheerleading program, including the coaching staff, student-athletes, and parents.”
The suspension will remain in effect until at least Sept. 25, at which point school board members will reevaluate the program’s standing for the remainder of the season, Black wrote.
Attempts to learn details of the allegations have bee unsuccessful.
Londonderry police said they are aware of the letter, but the department is not involved in any investigation of the program.
In the letter, Black wrote, participation in extracurricular activities is “a privilege, and we hold student-athletes in Londonderry to high standards.”“When we receive allegations that a program’s overall culture is perpetuating mistreatment of students, we must act swiftly,” Black wrote.
The school board is looking to have an independent investigator look into the allegations. The cheerleading coaching staff is currently on paid administrative leave and will remain on leave until the investigation is completed, Black wrote.
No finding of any wrongdoing has been made, Black said. If any misconduct is confirmed, "administration will address that misconduct through typical disciplinary channels,” he said.
“Any student conduct that amounts to bullying or retaliation should be reported to the appropriate administrator and will be addressed accordingly.”
In their joint statement, cheer parents said they appreciate the school district taking the allegations of bullying seriously.
“We are empathetic to the situation and agree that a full investigation must be conducted,” the statement read. “We are hoping for the media and public to show empathy and compassion during this time. We appreciate respect for our privacy while the investigation continues and we await the conclusion.”
Manchester school officials say they hope to have a plan in place by the end of the week to address a lack of bus service to charter schools in the city, caused by staffing issues at the company that now provides half the busing in the school district.
In a statement Tuesday, parents of Londonderry High School cheerleaders ripped school officials for their decision to suspend the program pending an investigation into allegations of harassment, bullying and discrimination.
The Londonderry High School cheerleading program has been shut down pending an investigation into allegations of a “toxic and pervasive culture” of bullying, harassment and discrimination, according to a letter from the school district to families.