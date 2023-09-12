Londonderry High School logo

In a statement Tuesday, parents of Londonderry High School cheerleaders ripped school officials for their decision to suspend the program pending an investigation into allegations of harassment, bullying and discrimination.

The joint statement, posted on social media Tuesday, said that while as parents they recognize the seriousness of the allegations and don’t question the need for an investigation, they take issue with how the school district notified the public.

Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Monday, September 11, 2023