Londonderry High School logo

The Londonderry High School cheerleading program has been shut down pending an investigation into allegations of a “toxic and pervasive culture” of bullying, harassment and discrimination, according to a letter from the school district to families.

Londonderry Superintendent Daniel Black said the school board, with the full support of the administration, voted unanimously last week to suspend the program, effective immediately. The vote followed a non-public discussion on Sept. 5.

Download PDF LHS cheerleading letter
