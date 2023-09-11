The Londonderry High School cheerleading program has been shut down pending an investigation into allegations of a “toxic and pervasive culture” of bullying, harassment and discrimination, according to a letter from the school district to families.
Londonderry Superintendent Daniel Black said the school board, with the full support of the administration, voted unanimously last week to suspend the program, effective immediately. The vote followed a non-public discussion on Sept. 5.
“School officials have recently become aware of extremely concerning allegations regarding a toxic and pervasive culture of bullying, harassment, and discrimination on the Londonderry High School Cheerleading Squad,” Black wrote in the letter to families. “Unfortunately, these allegations encompass the entire cheerleading program, including the coaching staff, student-athletes, and parents.”
The suspension will remain in effect until at least Sept. 25, at which point school board members will reevaluate the program’s standing for the remainder of the season, Black wrote.
Attempts to learn details of the allegations were unsuccessful.
Londonderry police said they are aware of the letter, but the department is not involved in any investigation of the program.
In the letter, Black wrote that participation in extracurricular activities is “a privilege, and we hold student-athletes in Londonderry to high standards.”
“The district attempts to offer as many extracurriculars as it can to satisfy the various needs and interests of a diverse student population,” Black wrote. “However, fundamentally, extracurricular activities are an extension of a rigorous program of academic instruction in Londonderry, and the educational component of these extracurriculars cannot be put aside.
"When we receive allegations that a program’s overall culture is perpetuating mistreatment of students, we must act swiftly.”
The school board is looking to have an independent investigator look into the allegations. The cheerleading coaching staff is currently on paid administrative leave and will remain on leave until the investigation is completed, Black wrote.
No finding of any wrongdoing has been determined, Black said.
“If the investigation concludes that misconduct has occurred, administration will address that misconduct through typical disciplinary channels,” Black wrote. “Second, while we know that suspension of the cheerleading program impacts many people in our school community, it is critical that we allow the investigator to do their job and that we not participate in gossip, rumors or speculation.
"Any student conduct that amounts to bullying or retaliation should be reported to the appropriate administrator and will be addressed accordingly.”
Black also urged parents to “be mindful” of their child’s conduct online, noting the district’s policy extends to cyberbullying and the administration will “address those allegations through its typical process.”
