BELMONT -- Taxpayers will benefit from the Shaker Regional School District's lower busing, utility and school supply costs this spring, with $851,000 going toward reducing the amount raised by taxes.
Superintendent Michael Tursi told Belmont selectmen on Monday that number was based on an analysis of the $24.3 million budget approved by voters in March.
With students doing remote learning because of the coronavirus, Tursi said the district negotiated a 65 percent reduction in its daily transportation rate. Canceled field trips, co-curricula activities, and spring sports, as well as lower utility costs, no professional development for teachers or classroom supply purchases, has also helped keep costs down, he said.
Selectmen invited Tursi, SAU #80 business administrator Debbie Thompson and school board chairman Sean Embree to their bimonthly meeting to discuss the district’s budget.
Tursi said the district is looking to maintain its food service program, which has been serving 1,400 to 1,800 meals in twice weekly deliveries to families with children ages 2 to 18, via bus routes.
Meal costs are being borne by the school district but federal reimbursement is expected.
Thompson said the district will also apply for a FEMA grant to recoup the costs of transportation and custodial cleaning supplies.
If those grants are awarded, the estimated fund balance could increase, she said.
Tursi cautioned that one unknown expense remains. The district has distributed a number of Chromebooks to students and if they are not returned or come back damaged, the SAU will have to pay.
Tursi said, the priority planning is now focused on summer.
Students who have Individualized Education Plans are required to have summer classes. Three scenarios are being considered depending on guidance from the state, full access to the schools, small groups – 10 or fewer; or continuation of remote learning.
The superintendent said he expects to receive guidance by week’s end on summer school from the governor, the Department of Education and the Attorney General’s Office and predicts it will likely be in keeping with the advice given to summer camps.
“It could shift at any time based on the (health) statistics in our region. If it has to be remote it will be,” Tursi told the selectmen.
Jon Pike, vice-chairman of the board, asked why the school district didn’t furlough its custodians.
Tursi said the duration of the stay-at-home order was unknown and during such a dynamic time the thinking was to keep the district’s employees whole.
If the schools were given the green light to reopen, Tursi said, he wanted to be able to do so immediately and needed a custodial staff, positions that are typically difficult to fill and retain, ready to perform the heightened level of disinfection bringing back students will require.
"We’re watching our pennies very carefully,” said Ruth Mooney, who chairs the Belmont selectmen. While conceding that the town is on solid financial footing, she said, she fears that with many people out of work, fewer people will be able to pay their tax bills.