MANCHESTER -- Southern New Hampshire University campus president Dr. Patty Lynott announced Tuesday she is retiring from her post to spend more time with her family.
Lynott, a Manchester resident, announced the news on Twitter and social media.
“After 13 yrs at my beloved @snhu, I will be stepping away to pursue the next chapter,” tweeted Lynott on Tuesday. “This year is the big 65 and the Covid crisis has impacted my priorities. But I’m not dying and I’m not leaving the area any time soon. I plan to annoy people for as long as I’m allowed.”
A SNHU spokesperson confirmed Lynott’s departure from the university.
“After 13 years of leadership and service to SNHU, Dr. Patty Lynott is retiring from her role as campus president,” SNHU officials said in a release. “Patty has been an integral part of SNHU’s enormous growth, was an early and ardent supporter of what we built with our online programs, and oversaw the amazing transformation of our main campus. Patty also helped make SNHU a major player in our local community, ably represented us in matters local and national, and most importantly, has been an incredible champion of SNHU students, staff, faculty, and alumni throughout her tenure. She has a huge heart, a wicked sense of humor, and leaves behind a lasting legacy at SNHU. She will be greatly missed by the entire SNHU family.”
Lynott merged a successful teaching career with innovative academic leadership in her almost 30 years in higher education. After graduating magna cum laude from Trinity College, she completed an M.A. in Communication from Northern Illinois University, and a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from Loyola University Chicago. Lynott also completed a certificate program at the Institute for Educational Management at Harvard's Graduate School of Education.
Before joining Southern New Hampshire University, Lynott served as the dean of Graduate and Continuing Education at Elmhurst College.
Appointed president of University College at SNHU in October of 2017, Lynott began at SNHU in 2007 as vice president of academic affairs. She advanced in her roles becoming the provost and senior VPAA in 2010, and executive vice president and provost in 2015. Lynott also served as the chief academic officer of the University for over four years. She was instrumental in growing the University College campus population from 1,800 students in 2007 to approximately 3000 students in 2017.
Lynott spearheaded the creation of permanent standing committees on University-wide Assessment and General Education that were adopted into University governance. The University College six-year FTIC graduation rate has increased from 51.0 percent in 2007 to 61.1 percent in 2016. First-year to second-year retention also increased by more than seven percentage points during Lynott’s tenure.
Lynott serves on several nonprofit boards including the Boys and Girls Club of Manchester, the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Scholars Program, and America’s Credit Union Museum.