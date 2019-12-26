NASHUA — City officials this week approved spending $118 million to build a new middle school and expand two existing middle schools.
With a unanimous vote, the Board of Aldermen approved the bond for the middle school project. It includes renovations and additions to Fairgrounds Middle School and Pennichuck Middle School, as well as the construction of a new three-story middle school near Buckmeadow Road and Cherrywood Drive in southwest Nashua.
“The time to do this is right now,” said Alderman Ben Clemons, explaining that the current Elm Street Middle School is no longer a viable option for the city.
Built in the 1930s, it would cost more to renovate the school than to build a new one, he said.
Elm Street Middle School has outlived its usefulness, said Alderman Tom Lopez. The Elm Street area is crowded with traffic. Students need to move forward with more modern educational facilities, he said.
“This project will equalize the middle schools across the city,” said Alderwoman Patricia Klee, adding that the proposal has been discussed for the past two years.
David Fredette, city treasurer, said earlier that the $118 million bond is the worst-case scenario.
“Between now and fiscal year 2025, the debt service for the city is going to go down almost $8 million,” said Fredette. The bonds for the two city high schools will be paid off.
The tentative plan is to close the existing Elm Street Middle School and reconfigure enrollment so that 800 students will attend each of the two remaining middle schools and the new middle school.
Conceptual plans for the new school include an innovative middle school classroom community with classroom wings that are separate and include their own pod spaces.
Also proposed are a designated space for unified arts and STEM initiatives, as well as administrative space, a separate library and computer area, a performance stage inside of the gymnasium and a special education wing.
Renovations to Fairgrounds and Pennichuck middle schools include building additions for more classrooms, secure entrances, electrical upgrades, new science labs, team collaborative space, gymnasium upgrades, expanded special education areas and more.
Also approved on Monday by the Board of Aldermen were two other bonds — $6 million to design and construct a new public works office facility and $1.5 million for improvements to the Four Hills Landfill, along with the purchase of two refuse trucks.
Tracy Pappas, commissioner with the Board of Public Works, expressed reservations about the bond for a new public works facility, saying it may not be enough to address all of the department’s needs.
“I am extremely concerned about the safety issue,” said Pappas, adding the bond will not take care of all of the aging facilities.
The three approved bonds total $125.5 million.
