NHTI student

Abdul Abdi of Manchester is in his first year at NHTI in Concord and hopes to transfer his credits to another college when he is finished at NHTI.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

Abdul Abdi hopes a four-year degree will be worth it.

The first-year NHTI student is pursuing an English degree, taking classes at the Concord community college while he plots a path to a four-year degree and eventually, he hopes, a life and career that will change the world.

Making the grade

Making the Grade is a reporting effort dedicated to covering education in New Hampshire. It is sponsored by the New Hampshire Solutions Journalism Lab at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications and is funded by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, Northeast Delta Dental, the Education Writers Association and the Institute for Citizens & Scholars.

Saturday, April 22, 2023
Thursday, December 29, 2022