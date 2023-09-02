More Manchester teachers than usual quit their jobs late in the summer rather than return to the classroom this coming school year, forcing administrators to fill unexpected teaching gaps.
“I think some people are deciding it’s not their profession right now,” Superintendent Jenn Gillis said in a phone interview last week. The ages of those leaving “spans the gamut,” she said.
“Hearing feedback from teachers over the last year, year and a half, COVID definitely changed the landscape of teaching,” Gillis said. “Coming out of COVID, there was this automatic expectation there would be no learning gap. We would recover in the blink of an eye.
“I think it takes a toll (on teachers) over time,” said Gillis, who said finding replacements has been more difficult this year than last.
But statewide, teacher hiring appears easier for this upcoming school year, according to a state education official.
“I think ultimately we’re still kind of bucking the national trend from a lot of states when it comes to teacher shortages,” said Steve Appleby, director of the division of educator support and higher education.
Manchester wasn’t the only district trying to hire teachers right up to the start of school.
Litchfield’s Campbell High School filled one of two science teacher vacancies the Friday before classes started last Monday — avoiding having more than 30 incoming freshmen without a science teacher.
Word of mouth from a Campbell teacher led to the new teacher being lured from neighboring Manchester and hired in about three days, according to Principal Jacob Hess.
“I just expedited the whole thing pretty quickly,” Hess said.
Still, one science teacher vacancy will mean sending a handful of Advanced Placement chemistry students to Alvirne High School in Hudson. A few Campbell students might take a required class online through the Virtual Learning Academy Charter School.
Better pay, benefits
Salaries often guide a teacher to work in a specific district.
“What I do know in talking with superintendents is the SAUs that pay the best seem to have the least trouble with shortages,” Appleby said.
According to the state retirement system, the average teacher salary for the year ending in June 2022 was $67,331, or more than $10,000 higher than a decade earlier.
Still, financial considerations sometimes drive people to other professions.
In a choice of becoming a math or science teacher or working in private industry with a math or science background, “kids getting out of college can work at BAE Systems and make substantially more money,” Appleby said.
Paraprofessionals who assist teachers often are getting less than the starting wage at Walmart, Target or McDonald’s, he said.
In Bedford, “for teaching vacancies, we are in a better place than last year,” said superintendent Michael Fournier.
“We’re in the middle of a relatively new (teachers) contract in Bedford, so our compensation package is pretty competitive right now,” Fournier said.
Paraprofessionals this year are making $16.50 an hour, $2.80 more than last year.
Gillis said Manchester bumped “starting salaries to be comparable to neighboring communities.”
To help alleviate shortages, more Manchester teachers this coming year have agreed to get paid to teach a class during their normal planning period.
New faces
On the eve of another school year, 520 students — and their parents — came to Riddle Brook School in Bedford to find their desks and meet teachers, including third-grade teacher Anne Koellmer.
“Starting the school year, it’s as nerve-wracking for the teachers as the students,” Koellmer said before the kids arrived Monday.
Eight-year-old Michael Angove checked out Koellmer’s classroom in Room 229, finding out he would be sitting next to his friend from last year, Sebastian Acosta.
He also was glad to have the same teacher his older sister, Maddy, had for fourth grade. Maddy is now a college freshman.
Third grade teacher Barb Fraser greeted her students at Riddle Brook School and accepted Clorox wipes and tissue boxes from parents filling a need-to-bring list.
“I’m looking forward to meeting my new students and learning about their individual lives,” Fraser said of her outlook at the start of every new year.
“My fear is keeping my students engaged as they learn the new classroom routines, and also forgetting their names,” Fraser said.
First grade teacher Kate Dufour received cut flowers from a student’s garden. “I always just look forward to learning their individual personalities,” she said. “It’s not always immediate.”
She planned to teach her students self-help skills, including the importance of washing their hands frequently.
First-grade teacher Jillian Beatty, meanwhile, wanted to stir up a healthy sports rivalry. She hung a Buffalo Bills banner outside her classroom and posted a gnome by her door.
“I like sports. I’m trying to tie it into what I love. I also love teaching,” Beatty said. “Some kids have even become Bills fans because of me.”
Uptick in retirements
In the past decade, the New Hampshire Retirement System saw the most teacher retirements — 501 — in the year ending June 30, 2022. The year before, there were 486.
The 501 retirements were 31 more than the last full year before the pandemic struck and 171 higher than during the 2012-13 school year.
“Anecdotally, NHRS did receive more inquiries about benefit estimates and retirement eligibility during the pandemic from teachers, as well as the other member groups, but the increase in people ‘kicking the tires’ didn’t translate into a mass exodus,” said Marty Karlon, the retirement system’s director of communications and legislative affairs.
For the year ending June 2022, the state retirement system showed 18,217 active teachers — more than for any year since 2011.
In Londonderry, the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years were the “two big retirement years for us for sure,” said Superintendent Dan Black.
“We definitely had a group of younger teachers” who walked away from the profession, he said.
“You have to realize those were probably the two most insane years I’ve seen in public education,” said Black, a 24-year veteran.
Bedford schools “did have a few more people leave after the pandemic but it wasn’t a significant amount,” Fournier said of teachers and staff taking retirements.
“It ticked up a bit, but it has come back to normal,” he said. “I think it had a lot to do with people close to retirement and the pandemic just pushed them over the edge.”
Struggles in Franklin
Franklin’s superintendent faced his own teacher shortages: two science and two math teachers at the high school alone, leaving some students without the option of taking upper-level courses.
A “partnership is in the works” for Franklin and the Winnisquam Regional School District to send some students to one another’s high school. Franklin students would take math or science at Winnisquam while Winnisquam students would take some elective classes in other subjects in Franklin, according to Franklin superintendent Dan LeGallo.
“Trying to support each other,” he said.
Some Franklin students also might take online or physical classes from Lakes Region Community College in Laconia.
LeGallo recently hired an eighth grade science teacher and a part-time health teacher for the middle school.
“So some good news,” he said.
As for finding new teachers, LeGallo said: “There’s like zero candidates. It’s real, real difficult to find any candidates.”
Time to return
For Riddle Brook’s Koellmer, “the dreams start coming in July.”
During the year, “the school day doesn’t end at 3 p.m., “ she said, with teachers wondering each evening how to make education better the next day.
Student Knox Fish was glad to be back at school to play basketball and “get smarter,” a comment that made his parents smile.
“We’re excited about the routine again” of regular bedtimes, said his mother, Kassandra.
Jenelle Acosta, Sebastian’s mom, also looked forward to her three-year-old twins, Tatiana and Liam, going to pre-school at a different Bedford school two mornings a week.
“I’ve been counting the days,” she said. “We’re excited for school to start.”