City aldermen approved a new two-year agreement with the city teachers union Tuesday that includes salary increases, one-time retention bonuses and added instructional time during the school year.
The contract was approved unanimously.
“This contract is a continuation of the strong collaborative work between the District and teachers on behalf of students,” said Superintendent of Schools Jenn Gillis. “Through several challenging years of the pandemic, our teachers have shown their dedication, tenacity and flexibility working in support of our students. That same spirit really carried over into contract negotiations, with a strong focus on how each decision would impact students. This agreement is a recognition of the impact our teachers have, as well as an investment in improved student outcomes.”
Mayor Joyce Craig said the benefits of the new agreement extend beyond students, staff and families to the entire community.
“Great communities need great schools, and great schools need great teachers,” Craig said in a statement. “This contract helps Manchester retain the dedicated educators already in our classrooms, recruit the next generation of teachers, and send a strong message to our students, families and staff that our community supports strong public schools.”
Manchester Education Association President Sue Hannan said the union’s negotiating team is proud of the finished successor collective bargaining agreement.
“Keeping a mature document that still addresses up to date issues is always part of the goal, but both teams worked very hard to achieve other goals as well,” Hannan said. “Attracting and retaining quality educators is of main importance. The contract identifies that efficiently, while taking action for those educators who have lost steps due to past negotiations, and recognizing those who have veteran experience.”
The two-year agreement goes into effect immediately, and runs through June 30, 2024.
The contract increases the teacher hiring rate to $42,435, with all certified teachers starting at Step 1 at $41,000 plus a 3.5% hiring bonus for a total annual wage of $42,435. In the second year the base salary increases to $43,495, including the 3.5% hiring bonus.
The contract also uses Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to provide one-time retention bonuses between $2,000 and $3,000 in FY’23. The bonuses would be reduced to between $1,250 and $1,500 in FY’24.
The agreement contains changes in health insurance benefits expected to result in $540,000 in district-wide savings.
The estimated cost to the school district is pegged at $4,463,345 in school year 2023 and $4,273,970 in school year 2024, for a total cost of $8,737,315 over the two-year term of the deal.
The contract contains language addressing issues with the number of sick days teachers have taken in the Manchester school district in recent years.
“Excessive teacher absences impair the continuity of instruction and degrade the overall quality of the education the students of the district receive,” the contract states.
“The district and the association hereby pledge their joint commitment to reducing excessive absenteeism.”
School administrators and MEA officials agreed to develop joint messaging to teachers reflecting that effective teaching requires continuity of instruction and the elimination of excessive absenteeism is a “shared goal.”
Both parties will review reductions in sick leave from Sept. 1, 2022, through March 15, 2023. If a minimum of a 5% reduction in routine sick leave (non-FMLA etc.) as compared to the same period in the prior school year is achieved, then both sides will continue efforts to reduce excessive absenteeism through messaging during FY’24.
The tentative agreement will extend the student instructional day by 10 minutes per day, a change equal to approximately 4 1/2 extra school days of instruction over the course of an entire school year.
The school calendar has five days worth of extra time built into it to cover five snow days. City teachers have agreed the first three snow days will be non-instructional days, but any snow days thereafter may include remote instruction. The change will gain back two more instructional (although remote) school days (this item is weather dependent).