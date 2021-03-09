Manchester schools will go ahead with spring sports, officials decided this week, with games slated to begin in mid-April.
One major change from the winter season is city students playing sports in the spring will be allowed to attend school in person. Winter sports athletes were required to attend school remotely for the duration of the season.
The vote on spring athletics was unanimous, 14-0, with school board member Kelly Thomas absent.
Christine Pariseau Telge, athletic director for the Manchester School District, asked the school board to approve high school baseball, softball, lacrosse, tennis and track.
The athletic department also requested that track and field, soccer, and flag football be approved at the middle school level.
According to a memo from Telge, divisional athletic directors have developed regionalized schedules for most sports, which will minimize travel.
Spring season is set to begin March 29, with game play beginning the week of April 12, weather permitting. Similar to fall and winter, there will be open tournament play at the end of the season.
Practice schedules will be developed by the athletics department using COVID guidelines and sanitation protocol. Teams will be placed in a “facilities bubble” wherever possible.
Team benches will only be used if social distancing can be maintained.
According to Telge’s memo, all athletes will be required to wear masks during practice times. Baseball, softball, tennis and lacrosse teams will wear masks during game play, while athletes competing in track/field will wear masks at all times except during competition.
All visiting teams and officials will be required to wear masks during game play.
According to Telge, NHIAA Division I athletic directors have agreed to having no visiting fans at games, with plans to reevaluate the situation on May 1.
“However, enforcement of such rules will be difficult at outdoor facilities,” cautioned Telge.